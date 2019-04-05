Legal action on animal welfare being finalised

Entornointeligente.com / At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi will be served with a pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter no lat­er than next Thurs­day, call­ing on the Gov­ern­ment to en­act a pol­i­cy to im­prove the wel­fare of an­i­mals or face court ac­tion. Se­nior Coun­sel Ramesh Lawrence Ma­haraj told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day that there is no prece­dence in the Caribbean where cit­i­zens have gone to court seek­ing to com­pel a gov­ern­ment to en­act leg­is­la­tion. As a re­sult, Ma­haraj fore­sees that if the Gov­ern­ment does not com­ply with the pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter, the mat­ter would reach all the way to the Privy Coun­cil. The ac­tion is be­ing brought by an­i­mal wel­fare ac­tivist Jow­elle De Souza, against the Gov­ern­ment’s fail­ure to put prop­er leg­is­la­tion in place to bet­ter pro­tect an­i­mals. Al­though there are laws for the pro­tec­tion of an­i­mals, De Souza be­lieves they’re ar­cha­ic and does lit­tle. De Souza al­so wants more hu­mane treat­ment for an­i­mals. The let­ter will be sent to the AG’s of­fice by email and by post. “It’s a pre-ac­tion pro­to­col let­ter ad­dressed to the Gov­ern­ment, re­quest­ing the gov­ern­ment to for­mu­late a pol­i­cy and then im­ple­ment the pol­i­cy by leg­is­la­tion if nec­es­sary so that you will pre­vent cru­el­ty to dogs and oth­er an­i­mals. “If the gov­ern­ment does not com­ply, you do not have a prece­dent in the Caribbean for the court. In or­der to go to court to com­pel the Gov­ern­ment to make a rea­son­able pol­i­cy and to en­act leg­is­la­tion, it is in that re­spect that it will be the first, in that the law is a de­vel­op­ing field. We think, hav­ing re­gards to the es­tab­lished prin­ci­ples of pub­lic and con­sti­tu­tion­al law that an ac­tion can be craft­ed in that way in or­der to test the law. In any event, the lo­cal courts will not be the on­ly court that will de­ter­mine this be­cause it will go right up to the Privy Coun­cil,” Ma­haraj said. A pe­ti­tion has been start­ed and yes­ter­day, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Mooni­lal added his name to the list of sig­na­to­ries. Mooni­lal said his fam­i­ly are an­i­mal lovers and was asked at one time if he was Dr Dolit­tle be­cause of the num­ber of pets he had. Mooni­lal said that with the amount of noise dis­tur­bances that af­fect an­i­mals, steps need to be tak­en to pro­tect them. He said in the Unit­ed King­dom, there are pro­gres­sive laws deal­ing with an­i­mal rights and pro­tec­tion, and it was some­thing that any gov­ern­ment should seek to em­u­late. He said he will be lob­by­ing his col­leagues in the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress to sign the pe­ti­tion and sup­port De Souza’s quest for bet­ter treat­ment for an­i­mals. “In this world to­day, this mat­ter should not have to do with par­ty and ide­ol­o­gy. It has to do with pro­tec­tion,” Mooni­lal said.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com