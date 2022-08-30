Leewards win Rising Stars Under-19 Championship in thriller

Entornointeligente.com /

Nathan Ed­wards, the left-hand­ed all­rounder end­ed un­beat­en on 11, which came off 55 balls in over 90 min­utes at the crease, played a de­fen­sive mas­ter­class for to help Lee­wards hold on in their sec­ond in­nings on 51-9 (28 overs) to avoid be­ing bowled out, to de­ny Bar­ba­dos the ti­tle in dra­mat­ic fash­ion.

The day’s play be­gan with Lee­ward Is­lands bat­ting in their first in­nings on 172-4, 107 runs be­hind Bar­ba­dos’s first in­nings to­tal of 279-8 de­clared.

Overnight bats­man Carl Bowen-Tuck­ett showed his ex­pe­ri­ence dur­ing a cru­cial com­posed knock of 68 off 200 balls with two bound­aries to an­chor the Lee­wards be­fore he was dis­missed in the 98th over, ahead of the team tac­ti­cal de­c­la­ra­tion on ex­act­ly 250-8 (110 overs), to re­ceive key bat­ting points for scor­ing 250 and fac­ing that amount of overs.

Al­though Bar­ba­dos held a 29-run lead Lee­wards had closed the points gap due to the fast bowl­ing and afore­men­tioned bat­ting points ac­cu­mu­lat­ed. So, when Ed­wards bowl­ing his left-arm medi­um trapped Bar­ba­dos open­er Achilles Browne with­out scor­ing with the sec­ond de­liv­ery, that lead quick­ly be­came in­signif­i­cant. Right-hand medi­um pac­er Chamiqueko Lan­der­fort (6-1-16-4) as Bar­ba­dos col­lapsed to 76-9.

The fi­nal equa­tion to win the fi­nal meant Lee­wards ei­ther could chase down the 106 to win or just bat out the fi­nal ses­sion. While Bar­ba­dos had to get all 10 wick­ets. When pac­er Jo­han Layne struck in the first over of Lee­wards run chase, the Lee­wards start­ed to wob­ble. Left-arm spin­ner Nathan Sealy with an in­spired spell (14-8-10-6) was seem­ing­ly bowl­ing Bar­ba­dos to vic­to­ry, but one fi­nal twist would oc­cur.

Sealy, un­for­tu­nate­ly, dropped Ed­wards at first slip with off fel­low left-arm spin­ner De­von Steven­son which would have won Bar­ba­dos the ti­tle. In the end, Ed­wards and last man On­a­je Ar­moy sur­vived the fi­nal stages to win the cham­pi­onship for the Lee­ward Is­lands.

Bar­ba­dos all­rounder Sealy had a tremen­dous all-rounder tour­na­ment with bat and ball. He scored 133 runs at an av­er­age of 44.33 and took 12 wick­ets at 15.25.

