Caribbean Airlines To Lay Off Some Workers As Part Of Recovery Plan

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has implemented temporary measures to support the recovery of the airline as reduced demand due to the global pandemic has presented significant challenges to revenue. Effective October 15, one third of all employees will be laid off for three months, depending on their role and the current needs of the business. There will be salary reductions for eight months from mid-October 2020 on a tiered basis. Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that Cargo operations, the domestic Air Bridge between Trinidad and Tobago, the Kingston and Barbados based commercial services will not impacted by the temporary layoffs.

