LeBron James becomes the highest earning player in NBA history with US$ 532 million in his career

Despite approaching 38 years old, James remains an All-NBA-level player and the centerpiece of the Lakers' contention hopes. NBA star LeBron James has broken a new record, by agreeing to a two-year contract extension for US$ 97 million for the 2024-25 season, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was quoted by ESPN on Wednesday.

The extension makes the Los Angeles Lakers star, the highest-earning player in NBA history with US$532 million in career guaranteed money, more than Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant.

LeBron’s new contract’s starting salary of US$ 46.7 million, the 15% trade kicker and his stature as one of history’s great players likely make him a Laker for as long as he chooses.

He has entered the final season of his contract (worth US$ 44.5 million) and joins All-Star Anthony Davis with the ability to negotiate new deals with the Lakers or become free agents in two seasons.

With the deal, the four-time NBA champion and MVP and 18-time All-Star eliminates concern that he could enter free agency. Despite approaching 38 years old, James remains an All-NBA-level player and the centerpiece of the Lakers’ contention hopes.

LeBron, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, is limited to signing a two-year extension because he will be 38 or older when his current deal expires, a rule in the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

LeBron’s eldest son, Bronny, is entering his senior year of high school, making him NBA draft-eligible in 2024. James has repeatedly stated his desire to team up with his son on an NBA roster before he retires.

The King was four times NBA champion before signing for Los Angeles Lakers, twice with Miami Heat, 2012 and 2013, Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Orlando in 2020. He also has two Olympic medals from, 2008 and 2012.

