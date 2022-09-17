Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I am in total agreement with former Minister of National Security Robert Montague’s call for the resumption of hanging. I support him 100 per cent. Every Jamaican should also support him; and we should all give him a thunderous round of applause.

He said: «We must resume hanging without delay! It is plain to see, hanging, the statistics show, is fit for the purpose for Jamaica. It might not work elsewhere, but this 50-year study has clearly shown that hanging keeps murders low in Jamaica.» He said further: «Hang them, dead, dead, dead ‘til dem teeth kin.»

Carla Gullotta, executive director of Stand Up Jamaica, lashed out at Montague for his utterance. She said: «We are deeply disappointed with him on reviving hanging in Jamaica,» etc.

I am saying this to Miss Gullotta, you are wrong; leave Mr Montague alone. Jamaica is one of the most murderous countries in the world – among the top five – and deserves to have the death penalty.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com