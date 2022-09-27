Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

Entornointeligente.com /

A se­ries of un­usu­al leaks on two nat­ur­al gas pipelines run­ning from Rus­sia un­der the Baltic Sea to Ger­many trig­gered con­cerns about sab­o­tage Tues­day, over­shad­ow­ing the in­au­gu­ra­tion of a long-await­ed pipeline that will bring Nor­we­gian gas to Poland to bol­ster Eu­rope’s en­er­gy in­de­pen­dence from Moscow.

Seis­mic sta­tions Swe­den, Nor­way and Fin­land reg­is­tered two ex­plo­sions Mon­day near the leaks.

Bjorn Lund, a seis­mol­o­gist with Up­p­sala Uni­ver­si­ty who is part of Swe­den’s na­tion­al seis­mic net­work, said the first ex­plo­sion was record­ed in the ear­ly hours south­east of the Dan­ish is­land of Born­holm. The lat­ter and stronger blast that night was north­east of the is­land and equiv­a­lent to a mag­ni­tude-2.3 earth­quake.

«We know very well what an un­der­wa­ter blast looks like. And so in this case, there’s no doubt this is not an earth­quake,» Lund said.

Pol­ish Prime Min­is­ter Ma­teusz Moraw­iec­ki called the events «an act of sab­o­tage,» while Dan­ish Prime Min­is­ter Mette Fred­erik­sen said she could not rule it out af­ter three leaks were de­tect­ed over the past day on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are filled with gas but not de­liv­er­ing the fu­el to Eu­rope. An en­er­gy stand­off over Rus­sia’s war in Ukraine halt­ed flows on Nord Stream 1 and pre­vent­ed them from ever start­ing in the par­al­lel Nord Stream 2.

Fred­erik­sen, Moraw­iec­ki and Pol­ish Pres­i­dent An­drzej Du­da sym­bol­i­cal­ly opened a valve of a yel­low pipe be­long­ing to the Baltic Pipe, a new sys­tem that will bring Nor­way’s gas across Den­mark and the Baltic Sea to Poland.

«The era of Russ­ian dom­i­na­tion in the gas sphere is com­ing to an end,» Moraw­iec­ki de­clared. «An era that was marked by black­mail, threats and ex­tor­tion.»

No of­fi­cial pre­sent­ed ev­i­dence of what caused the Nord Stream prob­lems, but with dis­trust of Rus­sia run­ning high, some feared Moscow sab­o­taged its own in­fra­struc­ture out of spite or to warn that pipelines are vul­ner­a­ble to at­tack. The leaks off the coast of Den­mark and Swe­den raised the stakes on whether en­er­gy in­fra­struc­ture in Eu­ro­pean wa­ters was be­ing tar­get­ed and lead­ing to a small bump in nat­ur­al gas prices.

«We can clear­ly see that this is an act of sab­o­tage, an act that prob­a­bly means a next step of es­ca­la­tion in the sit­u­a­tion that we are deal­ing with in Ukraine,» Moraw­iec­ki said.

An­ders Puck Nielsen, a re­searcher with the Cen­ter for Mar­itime Op­er­a­tions at the Roy­al Dan­ish De­fence Col­lege, said the tim­ing of the leaks was «con­spic­u­ous» giv­en the cer­e­mo­ny for the Baltic Pipe. He said per­haps some­one sought «to send a sig­nal that some­thing could hap­pen to the Nor­we­gian gas.»

«The ar­row points in the di­rec­tion of Rus­sia,» Puck Nielsen said. «No one in the West is in­ter­est­ed in hav­ing any kind of in­sta­bil­i­ty in the en­er­gy mar­ket.»

The ex­tent of the dam­age means the Nord Stream pipelines are un­like­ly to be able to car­ry any gas to Eu­rope this win­ter even if there was po­lit­i­cal will to bring them on­line, an­a­lysts at the Eura­sia Group said.

«De­pend­ing on the scale of the dam­age, the leaks could even mean a per­ma­nent clo­sure of both lines,» an­a­lysts Hen­ning Gloys­tein and Ja­son Bush wrote.

They not­ed that un­der­sea pipelines are de­signed in a way that they are not ac­ci­den­tal­ly dam­aged and leaks are rare.

«Leaks of this size are a se­vere safe­ty and en­vi­ron­men­tal haz­ard, es­pe­cial­ly should Rus­sia not stop pump­ing gas in­to the sys­tem,» the an­a­lysts said.

Puck Nielsen said of pos­si­ble sab­o­tage that «tech­ni­cal­ly speak­ing, this is not dif­fi­cult. It just re­quires a boat. It re­quires some divers that know how to han­dle ex­plo­sive de­vices.»

«But I think if we look at who would ac­tu­al­ly ben­e­fit from dis­tur­bances, more chaos on the gas mar­ket in Eu­rope, I think there’s ba­si­cal­ly on­ly one ac­tor right now that ac­tu­al­ly ben­e­fits from more un­cer­tain­ty, and that is Rus­sia,» he said.

Asked if the leaks may have been caused by sab­o­tage, Krem­lin spokesman Dmit­ry Peskov said «no ver­sion could be ex­clud­ed.»

«This is an un­prece­dent­ed sit­u­a­tion that re­quires an ur­gent in­ves­ti­ga­tion. We are ex­treme­ly wor­ried by this news,» he said in a con­fer­ence call with re­porters.

The Dan­ish and Swedish mar­itime au­thor­i­ties is­sued nav­i­ga­tion warn­ings af­ter the leaks in the pipelines were de­tect­ed north­east and south­east of the Dan­ish is­land of Born­holm.

Den­mark es­tab­lished a pro­hib­it­ed area to en­sure that ships do not go near the leaks. Ships may lose buoy­an­cy, and there may al­so be a risk of ig­ni­tion above the wa­ter and in the air, au­thor­i­ties said.

The Nord Stream pipelines have been at the cen­ter of an en­er­gy clash be­tween Eu­rope and Rus­sia since the in­va­sion of Ukraine in late Feb­ru­ary. Plung­ing Russ­ian gas sup­plies have caused prices to soar, pres­sur­ing gov­ern­ments to help ease the pain of sky-high en­er­gy bills for house­holds and busi­ness­es as win­ter nears. The cri­sis al­so has raised fears of ra­tioning and re­ces­sion.

Eu­ro­pean coun­tries have strug­gled to find oth­er sup­plies of gas, which heats homes, gen­er­ates elec­tric­i­ty and runs fac­to­ries. Poland, for ex­am­ple, was on track to free it­self of Russ­ian gas af­ter work­ing for years to se­cure oth­er sources, in­clud­ing liq­ue­fied nat­ur­al gas, or LNG, from the Unit­ed States and Mid­dle East. Ger­many, in con­trast, is on­ly now rac­ing to build LNG ter­mi­nals.

The Baltic Pipe is a promi­nent el­e­ment in the Eu­ro­pean Union’s search for en­er­gy se­cu­ri­ty and is to start bring­ing Nor­we­gian gas through Den­mark and along the Baltic Sea to Poland on Oct. 1.

Si­mone Tagli­api­etra, an en­er­gy ex­pert with the Bruegel think tank in Brus­sels, said the leaks «can’t be a co­in­ci­dence» and spec­u­lat­ed they could have been caused by Russ­ian sab­o­tage or an­ti-Russ­ian sab­o­tage.

One pos­si­bil­i­ty is Rus­sia sig­nalling it «is break­ing for­ev­er with West­ern Eu­rope and Ger­many» as Poland in­au­gu­rates its pipeline with Nor­way, he said.

«In any case, this is a stark re­minder of the ex­po­sure to risk of Eu­rope’s gas in­fra­struc­ture,» Tagli­api­etra said.

Pol­ish en­er­gy ex­pert An­drzej Siko­ra said he has been warn­ing of the pos­si­bil­i­ty of at­tacks on pipeline in­fra­struc­ture since the con­struc­tion of Nord Stream 1 in 2010. The sig­nif­i­cant drop in pres­sure caused by the leaks was clear­ly not the re­sult of «a bad weld,» said Siko­ra, head of the En­er­gy Stud­ies In­sti­tute think tank.

He has been urg­ing steps to en­sure the se­cu­ri­ty of the Baltic Pipe, which at one point cross­es paths with both Nord Stream pipelines.

Sto­ry by MONI­KA SCIS­LOWS­KA and JAN M. OLSEN | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

Moni­ka Scis­lows­ka re­port­ed from War­saw, Poland. Jan M. Olsen re­port­ed from Copen­hagen, Den­mark. As­so­ci­at­ed Press writ­ers David Key­ton in Stock­holm, Vanes­sa Gera in War­saw, Adam Schreck in Kyiv, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, and David McHugh in Frank­furt, Ger­many, con­tributed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

