Lawyers For Constable Noel Maitland To Apply For Bail Hearing Date

The legal team representing Constable Noel Maitland, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, is to apply for a bail hearing date when the matter is called up in the Home Circuit Court today. The matter was transferred from the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court to facilitate a plea and case management hearing. Constable Maitland was charged with murder on August 2 following a probe by the Major Investigations Division. Miss Donaldson disappeared after visiting the cop, who was her boyfriend. Her body has not been found, however, investigators say they have forensic evidence that she was killed in the policeman’s apartment. Mr. Maitland’s attorney, Christopher Townsend, said his team is still awaiting further documents from the prosecution and expects same by the date of the bail hearing.

