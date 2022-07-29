Lawyer to seek release of policeman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

Entornointeligente.com /

An habeas corpus application is to be made in court today for police constable Noel Maitland, the boyfriend of missing social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

«We have not heard anything from the police and so I have sent one of my juniors to argue a habeas corpus application before the court this afternoon,» Maitland’s attorney Christopher Townsend told The Gleaner today.

Maitland has been in custody since Wednesday.

Habeas corpus is a recourse of action in law through which a person can report an unlawful detention or imprisonment to a court and request that the court orders the custodian of the person, usually a prison official, to bring the individual to court, to determine whether the detention is lawful.

Townsend complained that there has been no word from the police regarding an expected question-and-answer session.

