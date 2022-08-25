Lawyer: Palestinian on hunger strike in Israeli custody can die imminently

Entornointeligente.com /

Israel arrested Khalil Awawdeh, 40, in December 2021 and has since held him captive without charge or trial. Awawdeh has subsisted only on water since March, his lawyer says. Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 160 days. (Sinan Abu Mayzer / Reuters) A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 160 days in protest over his detention by Israel could die at any moment, his lawyer has said.

Israeli forces arrested Khalil Awawdeh, 40, in December 2021 and have since held him without charge or trial, a practice known as «administrative detention.»

«I feel that my body is consuming itself internally,» Awawdeh told the Reuters news agency from his hospital bed, his eyes widening and his voice fluctuating as he spoke. «God's support, steadfastness and patience are what enable me to continue.»

Israel has provided few details about the accusations facing Awawdeh.

An Israeli military spokesperson said on Wednesday his detention had been confirmed several times by military courts «and it was determined that the confidential material in his case indicates that his release will threaten the security of the area.»

In March, Awawdeh launched a hunger strike demanding his freedom. He has subsisted only on water since, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad said on Wednesday.

Egyptian mediators recently pushed for Awawdeh's release under a ceasefire agreement to end three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

An Egyptian security source speaking on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday that Egypt presented a list of prisoners, including Awawdeh, to Israeli officials and Israel promised to look into it, while expressing reservations on some of the names.

First images of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh who has been on hunger strike for 170 days protesting his arbitrary detention without trial or charges pic.twitter.com/EPJZVoxn2U

— Belal Aldabbour (@Belalmd12) August 19, 2022 New crisis possible

With Israeli forces conducting near-daily raids on Palestine's neighbourhoods in the occupied West Bank, Awawdeh’s death could further inflame a crisis that has escalated for months.

Awawdeh was recently transferred from Ramle Prison to the Asaf Harofeh hospital in Israel due to his failing health.

However, he is not allowed to leave the hospital, a military spokesperson said.

Awawdeh has managed to survive this long without food likely because of a two-week break a couple of months ago, during which he received vitamin supplements, said Naji Abbas, the case manager for prisoners at Physicians for Human Rights-Israel.

At the time, Awawdeh, who now weighs 40 kilogrammes after having lost about 45 kilogrammes, agreed to end his hunger strike, thinking he was about to be released, said Abbas.

Awawdeh's family, which lives near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, has so far been refused permission to visit him by Israel but has supported his decision to continue his hunger strike.

«He was detained with no charge or trial,» his wife, Dalal Awawdeh, said. «Just as he was detained forcefully and taken from us, he will demand his freedom whether the occupation approves or not.»

