Health Minister: T&T COVID status in a pretty good position

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh says this coun­try’s COVID-19 sta­tus is “in a pret­ty good po­si­tion.” De­spite the grow­ing num­ber of im­port­ed cas­es, the min­is­ter said the coun­try’s cur­rent stand­ing of “30-50 cas­es per day and a case fa­tal­i­ty rate of one per­son per day,” when com­pared to COVID-19 sta­tis­tics glob­al­ly, T&T is do­ing rel­a­tive­ly well. The min­is­ter made the state­ment dur­ing a COVID-19 up­date press con­fer­ence at the Scar­bor­ough Li­brary Fa­cil­i­ty on Sat­ur­day.

The Health Min­is­ter said con­tex­tu­al­ly, T&T was cur­rent­ly record­ing “good num­bers” as there are over 42 mil­lion pos­i­tive cas­es glob­al­ly with over one mil­lion fa­tal­i­ties.

“Strange­ly the av­er­age num­ber of dai­ly cas­es shows no sign of slow­ing down glob­al­ly al­though we are in a op­po­site di­rec­tion, there are 500,000 new cas­es each day around the world with no slow­ing down.”

He said luck­i­ly for T&T the high­est num­ber of pos­i­tive cas­es oc­curs among peo­ple in the 20s and 30s. And this is why peo­ple who live with the el­der­ly must be ex­tra vig­i­lant.

“If you have to deal with your el­der­ly and they are sick in bed, rel­a­tives at home use your mask and gloves and don’t in­vite per­sons to your house for birth­day par­ties and what­ev­er cel­e­bra­tions.”

And while he con­grat­u­lat­ed the en­tire pop­u­la­tion for con­tribut­ing to the cur­rent stand­ing, he paid spe­cial trib­ute to the coun­try’s med­ical front at the health sys­tem was nev­er over­whelmed. He urged per­sons to con­tin­ue to ob­serve es­tab­lished safe­ty pro­to­cols

