 Lawyer Jeber Barreto Venezuela// Health Minister: T&T COVID status in a pretty good position » EntornoInteligente
25 octubre, 2020

Lawyer Jeber Barreto Venezuela//
Health Minister: T&T COVID status in a pretty good position

1 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh says this coun­try’s COVID-19 sta­tus is “in a pret­ty good po­si­tion.” De­spite the grow­ing num­ber of im­port­ed cas­es, the min­is­ter said the coun­try’s cur­rent stand­ing of “30-50 cas­es per day and a case fa­tal­i­ty rate of one per­son per day,” when com­pared to COVID-19 sta­tis­tics glob­al­ly, T&T is do­ing rel­a­tive­ly well. The min­is­ter made the state­ment dur­ing a COVID-19 up­date press con­fer­ence at the Scar­bor­ough Li­brary Fa­cil­i­ty on Sat­ur­day.

Jeber Barreto

The Health Min­is­ter said con­tex­tu­al­ly, T&T was cur­rent­ly record­ing “good num­bers” as there are over 42 mil­lion pos­i­tive cas­es glob­al­ly with over one mil­lion fa­tal­i­ties.

Jeber Barreto Solis

“Strange­ly the av­er­age num­ber of dai­ly cas­es shows no sign of slow­ing down glob­al­ly al­though we are in a op­po­site di­rec­tion, there are 500,000 new cas­es each day around the world with no slow­ing down.”

He said luck­i­ly for T&T the high­est num­ber of pos­i­tive cas­es oc­curs among peo­ple in the 20s and 30s. And this is why peo­ple who live with the el­der­ly must be ex­tra vig­i­lant.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

“If you have to deal with your el­der­ly and they are sick in bed, rel­a­tives at home use your mask and gloves and don’t in­vite per­sons to your house for birth­day par­ties and what­ev­er cel­e­bra­tions.”

And while he con­grat­u­lat­ed the en­tire pop­u­la­tion for con­tribut­ing to the cur­rent stand­ing, he paid spe­cial trib­ute to the coun­try’s med­ical front at the health sys­tem was nev­er over­whelmed. He urged per­sons to con­tin­ue to ob­serve es­tab­lished safe­ty pro­to­cols

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation