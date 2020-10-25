Health Minister: T&T COVID status in a pretty good position

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh says this country’s COVID-19 status is “in a pretty good position.” Despite the growing number of imported cases, the minister said the country’s current standing of “30-50 cases per day and a case fatality rate of one person per day,” when compared to COVID-19 statistics globally, T&T is doing relatively well. The minister made the statement during a COVID-19 update press conference at the Scarborough Library Facility on Saturday.
The Health Minister said contextually, T&T was currently recording “good numbers” as there are over 42 million positive cases globally with over one million fatalities.
“Strangely the average number of daily cases shows no sign of slowing down globally although we are in a opposite direction, there are 500,000 new cases each day around the world with no slowing down.”
He said luckily for T&T the highest number of positive cases occurs among people in the 20s and 30s. And this is why people who live with the elderly must be extra vigilant.
“If you have to deal with your elderly and they are sick in bed, relatives at home use your mask and gloves and don’t invite persons to your house for birthday parties and whatever celebrations.”
And while he congratulated the entire population for contributing to the current standing, he paid special tribute to the country’s medical front at the health system was never overwhelmed. He urged persons to continue to observe established safety protocols