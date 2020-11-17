Lawsuits challenging Biden’s win in four states dropped

An attempt to challenge votes in four states have been dropped.

Voters who brought cases in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia that sought to challenge votes in the 2020 election dropped the lawsuits on Monday, per CNN .

The cases stood on shaky ground from the beginning. President Donald Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and the cases all alleged that there was some kind of fraud that interfered with the outcome of the election.

“There is no clear and coordinated strategy as these suits continue to crumble,” Kristen Clarke , the executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement obtained by USA Today. The group is a voting advocacy group that opposed the lawsuits. “These suits are part of a last-ditch attempt intended to promote chaos and discord while eroding public confidence in the outcome of our elections.”

A supporter of President Trump yells at counter-protesters across the street during a rally to protest the election results outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. President-elect Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Georgia, becoming the first Democratic nominee to win the state since 1992. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) But despite the withdrawal of his legal battles, Trump continues to tweet that he won the 2020 election.

“I won the Election!,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

I won the Election!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

A few hours later, he followed up with, “They will PACK THE COURTS. We won’t let that happen!”

They will PACK THE COURTS. We won’t let that happen!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

It is unclear if these tweets are directly related to the news of the dropped federal cases. But hours later, Trump was still tweeting and these tweets took on a more pointed tone. They were also flagged by Twiter for being ‘disputed.’

Story continues Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match. Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! @BrianKempGA

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The suits in the four states where Trump was looking for a different outcome were backed by a law firm run by conservative lawyer James Bopp Jr. When asked why the suits were being pulled, Bopp replied, “because of [attorney-client] privilege and because I do not telegraph my next moves, I cannot comment,” per CNN .

This news comes after a federal appellate court announced voters could not bring in specific constitutional claims. This essentially shut down the claims Pennsylvania voters were hoping to use in their own suit.

A similar case was dropped last week in Arizona that sought a hand a by hand review of ballots, per CNN .

Over in Michigan, poll watchers lost their cases requesting to stop certifications of votes in Detroit. A judge added there was no fraud in the state’s vote that went for Biden.

On Friday, Loyola Law School professor and elections law expert Justin Levitt told CNN , “The Trump campaign keeps hoping it will find a judge that treats lawsuits like tweets. Repeatedly, every person with a robe they’ve encountered has said, ‘I’m sorry, we do law here.'”

Trump appeared to be able to concede a small victory in Nevada where he tweeted that votes were invalidated due to ‘discrepancies.’

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

However, these votes were for the Democratic County Commissioner race and had nothing to do with the presidential election.

