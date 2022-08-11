Laws struggle to curb US Congress’ stock traders

Entornointeligente.com /

A Wall Street sign is viewed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in New York City on March 23, 2021. [Photo/Agencies] While the United States Congress considers new legislation to limit stock trading of its members, a similar measure enacted 10 years ago is not being strictly followed.

Business Insider and several other news organizations have identified 67 members of Congress－fairly evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans－who have failed to properly report their financial trades as mandated by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012, or the STOCK Act.

A key provision of the law requires lawmakers to publicly disclose within 45 days any stock trade made by themselves, a spouse or a dependent child.

But many members of Congress have not fully complied.

While lawmakers who violate STOCK face a fine, the penalty is usually small－$200－or waived by House or Senate ethics officials.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are now debating a stock trading ban, with a possible vote in September.

«Thanks in part to our campaign finance system, which gives wealthy candidates an advantage, we have a Congress full of multimillionaires, many of whom trade in stocks while they vote on bills, conduct investigations and perform other official duties that affect the value of those stocks,» wrote Richard Painter in a column on MSNBC on Monday. Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer under president George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007, is a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota.

Trading by unelected officials in the executive branch is not allowed. The law imposes criminal penalties on nonelected federal employees who participate in government matters affecting their financial interests or those of their spouses, including their stock portfolios.

That conflict can be a felony for all federal employees except the president, the vice-president and members of Congress who passed the law.

House lawmakers are reportedly planning to release a proposal this month that would prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks while they are in office.

Punchbowl News reported that the House Democrats’ plan would «force members of Congress, their spouses, and senior staff to choose between putting their assets in a qualified blind trust or completely divesting their investment portfolios».

«Questions remain about how committed President Joe Biden is to its passage, how many lawmakers will support it and whether there’s enough time to even get it passed,» Painter wrote.

Another Business Insider report in December found that at least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer in 2020. Congress later authorized more than $10 billion to help drug companies develop and distribute vaccines and forced health insurers to cover the cost of getting the shot.

A survey from Data for Progress found that 70 percent of respondents said lawmakers should not be able to buy or sell individual stocks while in office, while 68 percent said spouses should be included in the ban, The Hill reported on Sunday.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll in January found that 63 percent said members of Congress should be banned from stock trading. The poll also found that 57 percent support banning lawmakers’ families from trading shares.

A letter from a coalition of watchdog groups on Aug 2 urged Democratic congressional leaders to «expeditiously» vote on a ban of lawmaker stock trading, concerned that the proposal is at growing risk of fading before the Senate’s August recess and the November midterms.

