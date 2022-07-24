Law to put duty on motorists to give updated contact info for tickets

Entornointeligente.com /

The road traffic law has been revised to require motorists to ensure their contact information is up to date to prevent excuses that they did not get a ticket issued to them because it had a wrong address.

Currently, motorists have no legal duty to give information.

Failing to give correct details will not be made an offence.

But Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith who piloted two amendments to the 2018 Road Traffic Act in the Senate on Friday said the change was needed to plug loopholes.

The changes were approved.

