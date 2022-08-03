Law students blame UWI for missing Hugh Wooding’s deadline

Entornointeligente.com /

Sev­er­al law stu­dents at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus feel they have been slight­ed by the uni­ver­si­ty as they failed to meet Sun­day’s dead­line for en­rol­ment in­to the Hugh Wood­ing Law School.

The blame is be­ing laid sole­ly on the uni­ver­si­ty as the stu­dents claimed that they weren’t giv­en their re­spec­tive cer­tifi­cates and tran­scripts on time, adding to which the stu­dents said UWI’s ad­min­is­tra­tion of­fice was closed for the en­tire of last week.

One dis­grun­tled par­ent said her daugh­ter is very frus­trat­ed and an­gry that she missed the dead­line and added that her daugh­ter’s frus­tra­tion is caus­ing both her and her daugh­ter an un­due amount of stress.

«This is very stress­ful hav­ing to see my child go through this. She did three years at the Law Fac­ul­ty at UWI and just to get her cer­tifi­cate and tran­script to move on to this last step she can’t and it’s no fault of hers,» said the par­ent, who wished not to re­veal her iden­ti­ty for fear that her daugh­ter may be vic­timised for bring­ing the is­sue in­to the pub­lic do­main.

«To date there has been no feed­back from UWI on this is­sue. Noth­ing. No rea­son why the of­fice was closed. No rea­son why the cer­tifi­cates and tran­scripts were de­layed and if any arrange­ment would be made for the few stu­dents who are af­fect­ed to be able to still get through at Hugh Wood­ing al­though the dead­line has now passed. It was Sun­day Ju­ly 31. We are be­ing told that Hugh Wood­ing is aware but no oth­er feed­back or hope is be­ing giv­en,» the par­ent added.

The par­ent said her daugh­ter is very an­gry at UWI’s ad­min­is­tra­tion for not keep­ing to re­spon­si­bil­i­ties and is hold­ing them re­spon­si­ble for the «to­tal up­set.»

«Hugh Wood­ing is not even tak­ing the stu­dents in with­out their tran­scripts and cer­tifi­cates which we got to know that it’s an un­der­stand­ing and it’s al­ways the case in the past so we re­al­ly don’t know why,» the par­ent added.

Pres­i­dent of UWI’s Stu­dents Guild, Kobe Nathan Sandy when con­tact­ed told Guardian Me­dia a tran­script is what is need­ed.

«A tran­script is what is need­ed for Hugh Wood­ing and UWI will send the tran­script di­rect­ly to Hugh Wood­ing. That is the of­fi­cial tran­script and that is the re­quire­ment but it doesn’t stop a stu­dent from ap­ply­ing or miss­ing the dead­line be­cause it’s un­der­stood that when UWI com­pletes this process and sends off to Hugh Wood­ing then of course that is an un­der­stand­ing they have.»

Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly when con­tact­ed on the is­sue said she was not aware of the sit­u­a­tion. «I am not aware of this… I can make some en­quiries though. Not sure what it will yield,» the min­is­ter said.

Ques­tions were sent both to the Hugh Wood­ing Law School and UWI, how­ev­er, up to late Tues­day Guardian Me­dia was yet to re­ceive their re­spec­tive re­spons­es and if there was any res­o­lu­tion or hope for the law stu­dents.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com