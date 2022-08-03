Law students blame UWI for missing Hugh Wooding’s deadline

Several law students at the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus feel they have been slighted by the university as they failed to meet Sunday’s deadline for enrolment into the Hugh Wooding Law School.
The blame is being laid solely on the university as the students claimed that they weren’t given their respective certificates and transcripts on time, adding to which the students said UWI’s administration office was closed for the entire of last week.
One disgruntled parent said her daughter is very frustrated and angry that she missed the deadline and added that her daughter’s frustration is causing both her and her daughter an undue amount of stress.
«This is very stressful having to see my child go through this. She did three years at the Law Faculty at UWI and just to get her certificate and transcript to move on to this last step she can’t and it’s no fault of hers,» said the parent, who wished not to reveal her identity for fear that her daughter may be victimised for bringing the issue into the public domain.
«To date there has been no feedback from UWI on this issue. Nothing. No reason why the office was closed. No reason why the certificates and transcripts were delayed and if any arrangement would be made for the few students who are affected to be able to still get through at Hugh Wooding although the deadline has now passed. It was Sunday July 31. We are being told that Hugh Wooding is aware but no other feedback or hope is being given,» the parent added.
The parent said her daughter is very angry at UWI’s administration for not keeping to responsibilities and is holding them responsible for the «total upset.»
«Hugh Wooding is not even taking the students in without their transcripts and certificates which we got to know that it’s an understanding and it’s always the case in the past so we really don’t know why,» the parent added.
President of UWI’s Students Guild, Kobe Nathan Sandy when contacted told Guardian Media a transcript is what is needed.
«A transcript is what is needed for Hugh Wooding and UWI will send the transcript directly to Hugh Wooding. That is the official transcript and that is the requirement but it doesn’t stop a student from applying or missing the deadline because it’s understood that when UWI completes this process and sends off to Hugh Wooding then of course that is an understanding they have.»
Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly when contacted on the issue said she was not aware of the situation. «I am not aware of this… I can make some enquiries though. Not sure what it will yield,» the minister said.
Questions were sent both to the Hugh Wooding Law School and UWI, however, up to late Tuesday Guardian Media was yet to receive their respective responses and if there was any resolution or hope for the law students.
