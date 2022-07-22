Law Association: Opposition Leader must withdraw her ‘unwarranted attack’

Entornointeligente.com /

The Law As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (LATT) has called on Leader of the Op­po­si­tion, Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar SC, to with­draw her state­ments con­cern­ing the re­cent vote on a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion in the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al, held at a Spe­cial Gen­er­al Meet­ing of the As­so­ci­a­tion.

LATT has de­scribed her com­ments as «dis­ap­point­ing» and a «cen­so­ri­ous and un­war­rant­ed at­tack», in an of­fi­cial state­ment re­leased on Fri­day, Ju­ly 22.

The As­so­ci­a­tion notes that pri­or to the meet­ing, it was de­ter­mined that it would be pri­vate, and that mem­bers could vote anony­mous­ly by se­cret bal­lot, which it says was nei­ther new or un­usu­al.

«The Coun­cil of the LATT was there­fore sur­prised and dis­ap­point­ed that the Ho­n­ourable Leader of the Op­po­si­tion, an at­tendee, not on­ly made pub­lic how cer­tain mem­bers had in­di­cat­ed they were go­ing to vote but sin­gled out cer­tain mem­bers for an un­seem­ly pub­lic at­tack, at­tribut­ing the most dis­hon­ourable of mo­tives to them for the po­si­tion they took,» the LATT state­ment said.

The Law As­so­ci­a­tion has chas­tised the Op­po­si­tion Leader over her com­ments and calls on her to with­draw them.

«What is be­yond the pale is the per­son­al vil­i­fi­ca­tion of in­di­vid­ual mem­bers by the hold­er of a high con­sti­tu­tion­al of­fice… The LATT is not a po­lit­i­cal par­ty nor are our statu­to­ry ob­jec­tives po­lit­i­cal ones. As such, we call up­on the Leader of the Op­po­si­tion to do what is ap­pro­pri­ate and with­draw her state­ments.»

(LATT) — Mem­bers of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion as well as mem­bers of the pub­lic have ex­pressed their views in dif­fer­ent fo­rums about the cen­so­ri­ous and un­war­rant­ed at­tack by the Leader of the Op­po­si­tion on mem­bers of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (LATT) who par­tic­i­pat­ed in and vot­ed at our re­cent Spe­cial Gen­er­al Meet­ing (SGM).

We re­mind the Ho­n­ourable Leader of the Op­po­si­tion (who is a mem­ber of the In­ner Bar), that the LATT is es­tab­lished by statute and is charged with cer­tain func­tions.

Its meet­ings are pri­vate meet­ings of pro­fes­sion­als who make up the mem­ber­ship. At the SGM, which the Ho­n­ourable Leader of the Op­po­si­tion said that she at­tend­ed, mem­bers were re­mind­ed that the meet­ing was a pri­vate one. The meet­ings of the LATT have al­ways been pri­vate, as is the case with oth­er sim­i­lar as­so­ci­a­tions. This is nei­ther new nor un­usu­al.

Mem­bers were en­ti­tled to re­ly on and did re­ly on this long-stand­ing pro­to­col in pre­sent­ing the mo­tion, speak­ing on it, and par­tic­i­pat­ing in the gen­er­al de­bate. Mem­bers had en­quired pri­or to and at the meet­ing whether vot­ing was go­ing to be anony­mous and by se­cret bal­lot, as was the case.

The Coun­cil of the LATT was there­fore sur­prised and dis­ap­point­ed that the Ho­n­ourable Leader of the Op­po­si­tion, an at­tendee, not on­ly made pub­lic how cer­tain mem­bers had in­di­cat­ed they were go­ing to vote but sin­gled out cer­tain mem­bers for an un­seem­ly pub­lic at­tack, at­tribut­ing the most dis­hon­ourable of mo­tives to them for the po­si­tion they took.

As with all or­gan­i­sa­tions which ad­here to prin­ci­ples of democ­ra­cy and open de­bate, it is es­sen­tial that the mem­ber­ship should feel them­selves free to ex­press their views with­out reper­cus­sion. The at­tempt at the pub­lic sham­ing of our re­spect­ed mem­bers by the Leader of the Op­po­si­tion, could on­ly have a re­gret­tably chill­ing ef­fect, es­pe­cial­ly on younger mem­bers, of dis­cour­ag­ing free­dom of ex­pres­sion in fu­ture de­bates. We take no is­sue with any prin­ci­pled crit­i­cism of the po­si­tion tak­en by the ma­jor­i­ty vot­ing at the meet­ing. What is be­yond the pale is the per­son­al vil­i­fi­ca­tion of in­di­vid­ual mem­bers by the hold­er of a high con­sti­tu­tion­al of­fice.

We re­mind mem­bers that the LATT will stand firm in car­ry­ing out its du­ties un­der the Act which in­cludes, among oth­er things, the pro­tec­tion and rep­re­sen­ta­tion of the in­ter­ests of its mem­bers.

The LATT is not a po­lit­i­cal par­ty nor are our statu­to­ry ob­jec­tives po­lit­i­cal ones. As such, we call up­on the Leader of the Op­po­si­tion to do what is ap­pro­pri­ate and with­draw her state­ments.

