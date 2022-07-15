Law Association members vote against no-confidence motion in AG

Entornointeligente.com /

Derek Achong

Mem­bers of the Law As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T have nar­row­ly vot­ed against a no-con­fi­dence mo­tion in At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, SC.

The no-con­fi­dence mo­tion and a sec­ond mo­tion, call­ing on Ar­mour to re­sign due to his dis­qual­i­fi­ca­tion in the State’s pro­tract­ed civ­il as­set re­cov­ery case re­lat­ed to fraud and cor­rup­tion in the con­struc­tion of the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port, were de­feat­ed by ma­jor­i­ty votes at the end of spe­cial gen­er­al meet­ing the Hy­att Re­gency Ho­tel, a short while ago.

The no-con­fi­dence mo­tion re­ceived 234 votes for and 317 against, while the sec­ond mo­tion re­ceived 241 votes for and 310 against.

Even if the mo­tions were passed by the mem­ber­ship, they would have had no re­al tan­gi­ble ef­fect as the as­so­ci­a­tion has no pow­er to com­pel Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to re­voke Ar­mour’s ap­point­ment or to force Ar­mour’s res­ig­na­tion.

In late April, Mi­a­mi-Dade Cir­cuit Court Judge Reem­ber­to Di­az dis­qual­i­fied Ar­mour and Se­quor Law, the US law firm which was rep­re­sent­ing this coun­try’s in­ter­est, from con­tin­ued par­tic­i­pa­tion in the case.

The judge’s de­ci­sion was re­port­ed­ly based on Ar­mour al­leged­ly down­play­ing his role in pre­vi­ous­ly rep­re­sent­ing for­mer Fi­nance Min­is­ter Bri­an Kuei Tung in sep­a­rate lo­cal crim­i­nal pro­ceed­ings over the project.

How­ev­er, the judge re­fused Kuei Tung’s oth­er ap­pli­ca­tion to strike out the en­tire law­suit.

For­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al and cur­rent Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi was ap­point­ed as the sub­sti­tute client rep­re­sen­ta­tive for this coun­try in the case which is sched­uled to come up for hear­ing in Sep­tem­ber.

The State, through its new le­gal team, has chal­lenged the de­ci­sion but has been re­fused an ex­pe­dit­ed hear­ing of the ap­peal.

In a full-page news­pa­per ad­ver­tise­ment, pub­lished af­ter pub­lic com­men­tary over what tran­spired in the case, Ar­mour sought to cau­tious­ly ad­dress the is­sue as he de­nied that he mis­led the US Court when he ini­tial­ly claimed that he on­ly played a mi­nor role in rep­re­sent­ing Kuei Tung which was lim­it­ed to re­search and note-tak­ing.

Ar­mour claimed that his ini­tial af­fi­davit to the court was pre­pared whilst he was abroad in Eu­rope on va­ca­tion and he did not have ac­cess to his of­fice records to ful­ly re­call the ex­tent of his in­volve­ment in the case over 14 years ago.

He al­so claimed that he was not al­lowed to rec­ti­fy the er­ror when he had an op­por­tu­ni­ty to ver­i­fy his records short­ly af­ter.

In the orig­i­nal req­ui­si­tion for the meet­ing, which was signed by over three dozen mem­bers, at­tor­ney Kiel Tak­lals­ingh said that the group felt that the is­sue should be dis­cussed by the mem­ber­ship as it con­cerns the in­tegri­ty of the le­gal pro­fes­sion.

«Re­spect­ful­ly, these al­le­ga­tions, if left un­ad­dressed, have the po­ten­tial to erode pub­lic con­fi­dence in our pro­fes­sion, the ad­min­is­tra­tion of jus­tice, and the rule of law,» Tak­lals­ingh said.

Row­ley has pub­li­cal­ly dis­missed the move by the as­so­ci­a­tion to host the meet­ing as he ad­dressed it at a press con­fer­ence be­fore he left to at­tend a re­cent Cari­com heads of gov­ern­ment meet­ing in Suri­name.

Row­ley said: «As for the Law As­so­ci­a­tion, the on­ly thing I am con­cerned about is who in this coun­try has the op­por­tu­ni­ty to pass a vote of no con­fi­dence against the Law As­so­ci­a­tion? Be­cause I want to vote.»

Row­ley al­so claimed that the as­so­ci­a­tion had pre­vi­ous­ly at­tempt­ed to en­trap him to be a wit­ness in an­oth­er mat­ter in­volv­ing Chief Jus­tice Ivor Archie.

«So, if you find me un­fazed by the Law As­so­ci­a­tion, I have good grounds be­cause they on­ly seem to be in­ter­est­ed when it is time to cre­ate pub­lic dis­cord. When it’s time to stand up for the pub­lic in­ter­est, they bury their heads in the sand like os­trich­es,» Row­ley said.

Re­spond­ing to Row­ley, the as­so­ci­a­tion stat­ed that it stat­ed that it is ob­lig­at­ed to call the meet­ing once it re­ceives a valid req­ui­si­tion from its mem­bers.

It al­so called on Row­ley to with­draw his «mis­lead­ing» com­ments in re­la­tion to a pre­vi­ous in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to CJ Archie.

The as­so­ci­a­tion not­ed that the mat­ter in­volv­ing CJ Archie was re­lat­ed to his al­leged im­prop­er com­mu­ni­ca­tions with Row­ley, who on­ly de­nied the com­mu­ni­ca­tion when he an­nounced that he would not im­peach him (Archie) in Ju­ly 2019.

«The Law As­so­ci­a­tion’s en­quiry was nei­ther sur­rep­ti­tious nor an at­tempt to en­trap the Prime Min­is­ter as al­leged or at all,» it said, as claimed that it had to ask Row­ley the ques­tions as part of its en­quiry.

«It is in­deed re­gret­table that com­ments on the mat­ter have been ex­pressed in a way which sug­gests the Law As­so­ci­a­tion act­ed im­prop­er­ly in dis­charg­ing its le­git­i­mate func­tions,» it said.

