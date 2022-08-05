Lauriston/Thompson Pen Community 4-H Club Stages Motorcade on Saturday

Entornointeligente.com /

Residents of Spanish Town are being invited to turn out for an elaborate motorcade on Saturday (August 6) put on by the Lauriston/Thompson Pen Community 4-H club in honour of its 25th anniversary and Jamaica 60.

Starting at noon, the motorcade will feature a marching band, Kumina group and Jonkonnu band and will leave from Greendale before continuing onto the Sligoville main road.

It will then enter the Lauriston community and journey through Tredegar Park, Mount View, Waterloo and Tryall Heights.

The excitement continues with the final stop at Brooklyn Park, where a grand concert will be held, featuring Hilarious Granny and others.

«We’re inviting as many persons as possible to come and celebrate with us on our 25th anniversary. Our next milestone will be our 50th year, so come out and spend the day with us,» said Founder and Leader of the Lauriston/Thompson Pen Community 4-H club, Shian Christie.

The motorcade highlights activities to mark the club’s anniversary. A church service was staged on July 24, and a back-to-school health fair is now under way on the grounds of the Lauriston Shiloh Apostolic Church.

The church will be the site of a pageant on August 13, beginning at 2:00 pm, where the club will crown a king, queen, prince and princess.

Under the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, the Lauriston/Thompson Pen Community 4-H Club was started in 1997 and has a membership of more than 125 persons. It is one of the leading community 4-H clubs in Jamaica.

