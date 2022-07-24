Laurence, Wheelers sue Cycling Federation

The T&T Cycling Federation has been temporarily blocked from submitting its selections to represent the country at the 2022 UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships pending the determination of a lawsuit from a youth cyclist and his club over his non-selection.
On Thursday, High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan granted the injunction sought by Devante Laurence and Arima Wheelers Cycling Club against the federation.
Justice Ramcharan held a follow-up hearing on Friday, in which he set deadlines for the parties to file their evidence and submissions in the case before an urgent trial, next Tuesday.
According to the court filings in the case, obtained by Guardian Media, on March 1, the federation informed Laurence and the club that the trials for the event, which is scheduled to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, next month, would be held on May 7.
Laurence, who was recovering from a grade two muscle tear injury, was given a deferred date in June to undergo his trial.
He completed the trial and recorded the fastest time in the Junior Men Flying 200 m Sprint, Keirin, with a time of 11.518 seconds.
The club wrote to the federation requesting that Laurence be selected to represent the country at the event.
The federation claimed that he could not be selected as he did not meet the qualifying standard required under its policy and procedure for local and foreign competitions.
In the lawsuit, Laurence and the club are claiming that the federation selected the fastest male and female junior cyclists to represent the country at the 2021 UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships although they also did not meet the qualifying standard.
Through the substantive case, Laurence and the club are seeking an order compelling the federation to review its decision to exclude him.
Laurence and the club are being represented by Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle, Jason Jones, and Amy Rajkumar.
