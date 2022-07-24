Laurence, Wheelers sue Cycling Federation

Entornointeligente.com /

The T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion has been tem­porar­i­ly blocked from sub­mit­ting its se­lec­tions to rep­re­sent the coun­try at the 2022 UCI World Ju­nior Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onships pend­ing the de­ter­mi­na­tion of a law­suit from a youth cy­clist and his club over his non-se­lec­tion.

On Thurs­day, High Court Judge Kevin Ram­cha­ran grant­ed the in­junc­tion sought by De­vante Lau­rence and Ari­ma Wheel­ers Cy­cling Club against the fed­er­a­tion.

Jus­tice Ram­cha­ran held a fol­low-up hear­ing on Fri­day, in which he set dead­lines for the par­ties to file their ev­i­dence and sub­mis­sions in the case be­fore an ur­gent tri­al, next Tues­day.

Ac­cord­ing to the court fil­ings in the case, ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, on March 1, the fed­er­a­tion in­formed Lau­rence and the club that the tri­als for the event, which is sched­uled to be held in Tel Aviv, Is­rael, next month, would be held on May 7.

Lau­rence, who was re­cov­er­ing from a grade two mus­cle tear in­jury, was giv­en a de­ferred date in June to un­der­go his tri­al.

He com­plet­ed the tri­al and record­ed the fastest time in the Ju­nior Men Fly­ing 200 m Sprint, Keirin, with a time of 11.518 sec­onds.

The club wrote to the fed­er­a­tion re­quest­ing that Lau­rence be se­lect­ed to rep­re­sent the coun­try at the event.

The fed­er­a­tion claimed that he could not be se­lect­ed as he did not meet the qual­i­fy­ing stan­dard re­quired un­der its pol­i­cy and pro­ce­dure for lo­cal and for­eign com­pe­ti­tions.

In the law­suit, Lau­rence and the club are claim­ing that the fed­er­a­tion se­lect­ed the fastest male and fe­male ju­nior cy­clists to rep­re­sent the coun­try at the 2021 UCI World Ju­nior Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onships al­though they al­so did not meet the qual­i­fy­ing stan­dard.

Through the sub­stan­tive case, Lau­rence and the club are seek­ing an or­der com­pelling the fed­er­a­tion to re­view its de­ci­sion to ex­clude him.

Lau­rence and the club are be­ing rep­re­sent­ed by Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle, Ja­son Jones, and Amy Ra­jku­mar.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

