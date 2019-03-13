Laura Ikeji Reaches 1.4m Followers

Entornointeligente.com / Fashion entrepreneur, brand influencer and mom of one Laura Ikeji has reached a whooping 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Read her message of gratitude to her fans below.

Thank you 1.4m followers. I’m not an actress or a singer or even a mainstream entertainer but y’all still care about my life . So grateful ❤️❤️❤️

