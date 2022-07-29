29 julio, 2022
Launch Of The Joint SDG Fund Project in Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of Planning and Development, Penelope Beckles, has reaffirmed her commitment to the strengthening of Trinidad and Tobago’s national statistical system by improving the collection and use of data on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals all the way through.

She was speaking during the Launch of the Joint SDG Fund Project on Tuesday.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG290722TRINIBAGO.mp3 Minister of Planning and Development, Penelope Beckles

