29 octubre, 2020
latest_on_the_covid_19_outbreak.jpg

Latest on the COVID-19 outbreak

Oct 30
Oct 30

Outside China

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Oct 30, 2020. – US hit a record high average daily COVID-19 cases of over 74,000 on Wednesday ( Read more )

– France to enter second national lockdown on Friday ( Read more )

– Tougher measures which Germany would implement in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 were “suitable, necessary and proportionate”, Merkel said ( Read more )

China

Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, Oct 29, 2020. – Chinese mainland reports 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 1 locally transmitted

– Samples from an imported frozen pork product and its outer packaging test positive for coronavirus in Rushan, Shandong

Oct 29

Outside China

– India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 8 mln ( Read more )

– Dow closes down over 900 points amid coronavirus fears ( Read more )

– European Commission announces new proposals to enhance EU-level coordination to address COVID-19 ( Read more )

– Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed to introduce sweeping contact restrictions on everyday life to curb the steep rise of COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– South African President Cyril Ramaphosa begins self-quarantine after one of the 35 guests who attended an event with him over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 23 locally transmitted

Oct 28

Outside China

– France envisages month-long national lockdown to control COVID-19 ( Read more )

– All in-person meetings suspended at UN New York headquarters due to COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– COVID-19 cases in Mexico surpass 900,000: Johns Hopkins University

– Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tests positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

– Japan’s govt endorses bill to offer free COVID-19 vaccines ( Read more )

– Spain registers highest daily COVID-19 deaths of 267 in second wave

– Canada’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 level

– Jordan records highest daily rise with 3,800 new COVID-19 cases

China

– Imported cold food likely culprit in Beijing cluster (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reports 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 22 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Xinjiang reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 asymptomatic ones ( Read more )

– Shanghai public transport authority reiterated the rule of mandatory mask wearing when taking public transports as part of the prevention measures against the spread of COVID-19

Oct 27

Outside China

– Global cooperation against COVID-19 in focus at World Health Summit ( Read more )

– Oxford vaccine produces a immune response in both old and young adults ( Read more )

– The streets of Europe have emptied as countries roll out stricter curfew laws to bring down rising COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– Canadian parliament to probe government’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic ( Read more )

China

– New confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by five as of 5 pm on Tuesday in the last 24 hours in the Kashgar prefecture of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region ( Read more )

– Chinese mainland reports 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, all imported ( Read more )

– Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases pass 160 in Kashgar amid mass testing ( Read more )

Oct 26

Outside China

– Bulgarian PM tests positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

– US sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days ( Read more )

– France reports daily record of over 50,000 new coronavirus cases ( Read more )

– Spain PM declares national state of emergency ( Read more )

China

– Xinjiang reports 26 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reports 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all imported ( Read more )

– Kashgar reports 138 new asymptomatic COVID cases ( Read more )

Oct 25

Outside China 

– US Vice-President Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus ( Read more )

China

– Kashgar in Xinjiang reports 137 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases (Read more)

– Kashgar in Xinjiang to provide nucleic acid test for all residents after a new asymptomatic case detected there ( Read more )

– Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all imported ( Read more )

– Health commission sends working group to Kashgar (Read more)

Oct 24

Outside China 

– Czech health minister breaks virus rules, asked to resign (Read more)

–  UK PM insists full national lockdown not ‘right course’ (Read more)

China 

– Chinese mainland reports 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all imported

Oct 23

Outside China

– France’s daily COVID-19 cases top 40,000

– Seven more US soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19

– Iran’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 550,000; Morocco, Jordan see new records in daily infections

China        

Chinese mainland reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 22

Outside China

– European countries set record COVID-19 daily numbers as Spain’s total cases top 1 million ( Read more )

– Algerian PM calls for respecting preventive measures following school reopening ( Read more )

– Filipino tourists cautious despite eased intl travel rules ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 21

Outside China

– US first lady cancels campaign trip due to ‘lingering cough’ ( Read more )

– US CDC says country has witnessed 300,000 more deaths than usual: report ( Read more )

– Portugal sees first drop in active COVID-19 cases since mid-August ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 20

Outside China

– 184 countries and economies have joined COVAX: WHO chief ( Read more )

– US COVID-19 deaths top 220,000: Johns Hopkins University 

– Chilean govt says protests may cause potential spike in COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– UK hopes for vaccine within 6 months ( Read more )

– Ireland declares highest-level response to COVID-19 

China

– Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 19

Outside China

– Global COVID-19 cases surpass 40 million: Johns Hopkins University

– Italy announces further anti-COVID-19 measures as new infections top 11,000 ( Read more )

– Poland starts to build first field hospital for COVID-19 patients ( Read more )

– Number of new COVID-19 cases in Israel continues to drop as lockdown lifted: health ministry ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 18

Outside China

– France reports 32,427 new COVID-19 infections, hitting another one-day high

– Global daily COVID-19 infections hit record high with nearly 400,000 new cases reported: WHO ( Read more )

– Qingdao in East China’s Shandong province set a world record by finishing testing on 10.8 million swab samples in 120 hours in the recent fight against the re-emergence of COVID-19 ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

– Living novel coronavirus isolated from packaging of imported frozen food in Qingdao: China CDC ( Read more )

Oct 17

Outside China 

– US COVID-19 cases surpass 8 million: Johns Hopkins University ( Read more )

– Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 1.1 mln: Johns Hopkins University ( Read more )

China 

People visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijng, capital of China, Oct 17, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua] –  Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 16

Outside China

– CDC projects up to 240,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by Nov 7 ( Read more )

– COVID-19 test positivity rate falls below 5 percent in NY state focus areas ( Read more )

– Italy added to UK’s quarantine list as London raises alert level ( Read more )

– Russia reports new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases

China

– Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all imported ( Read more )

– The COVID-19 outbreak in Qingdao traced to two port workers, authorities say

Oct 15

Outside China

– Global tuberculosis progress mired by scarce funding, COVID-19: WHO report ( Read more )

– Nearly 700,000 children in US test positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

– Italy sets new high for coronavirus infections ( Read more )

– France to impose curfew to stem 2nd wave of coronavirus ( Read more )

– South Africa adopts post-COVID energy plan ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 1 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Head of Qingdao health commission suspended, faces probe ( Read more )

Oct 14

Outside China  

– Global COVID-19 cases surpass 38 mln: Johns Hopkins University

– US drugmaker Eli Lilly pauses antibody trial over safety concerns ( Read more )

– EU member states adopt common color code indicating COVID-19 risks ( Read more ) 

– Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V could be launched in Russia by late October or early November ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 6 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Oct 13  

Outside China

– Herd immunity against COVID-19 “scientifically and ethically problematic”: WHO chief ( Read more )

– British government introduces 3-level COVID-19 alert system ( Read more )

– Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial over patient illness ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 6 locally transmitted and 7 imported ( Read more )

– No one tested positive for COVID-19 in Qingdao after more than 3 million swab samples taken as of 8 am Tuesday ( Read more )

– 243 inbound and outbound flights cancelled at Qingdao Liuting Airport as of Tuesday morning

Oct 12

Outside China

– Trump claims he is ‘immune’ from coronavirus ( Read more )

– UK coronavirus cases top 600,000 as another 12,872 confirmed ( Read more )

– Scientists voice concern, criticism as coronavirus resurges in multiple countries ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all imported

– National Health Commission sends a team to Qingdao to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work( Read more )

Oct 11

Outside China

– Global COVID-19 cases surpass 37 million: Johns Hopkins University ( Read more )

– Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 150,000 ( Read more )

China

Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported ( Read more )

East China city reports 3 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 ( Read more )

Oct 10

Outside China

– Fauci says White House hosted COVID-19 ‘super-spreader’ event ( Read more )

– Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently: report

– Surge in infections prompts Europe to tighten up steps against COVID-19 ( Read more )

– Broadway shows in NYC to remain suspended until May 2021

China

People wearing masks walk on a street in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Oct 9, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua] Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all imported ( Read more )

Oct 9

Outside China

– MIT peer reviews refute lab origin of coronavirus ( Read more )

– Second Turkish hospital joins trials of Chinese vaccine ( Read more )

– China makes commitment to world vaccine access ( Read more )

– CDC forecasts up to 233,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by Oct 31

China

A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line packaging apples at the Darui Apple Industry Park in Yuexi county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province, on Sept 11, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] – Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all imported

Oct 8

China

– Chinese mainland reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Outside China

– US Marine Corps says assistant commandant tests positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

– Japan to ease travel restrictions for China, 11 other countries, regions next month ( Read more )

Oct 7

China

Residents return home at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport on Tuesday as the eight-day National Day holiday draws to a close. [Photo by Luo Bin/for China Daily] – Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Outside China

– Trump’s top aide Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19 ( read more )

– US COVID-19 cases surpass 7.5 million: Johns Hopkins University ( read more )

Oct 6

China

People wearing masks are seen with luggage outside Beijing Railway Station, during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, on Oct 1, 2020. [Photo/Agencies] – Chinese mainland reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 5, all imported

Outside China

– Trump returns to White House, removes mask and salutes ( read more )

– New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots ( read more )

– White House press secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 ( read more )

– Paris to close all bars for two weeks from Tuesday ( read more )

Oct 5

Outside China

– Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

China

Women work in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Beijing,  on Sept 24, 2020. [File photo/Agencies] – Chinese mainland reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 4, all imported

Oct 4

Outside China

China

– Chinese mainland reported 16 new cases on Oct 3, all imported

Oct 3

Outside China

– Trump is given experimental drug to fight COVID (Read more)

– 770 students test positive in major coronavirus outbreak at UK university (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all imported

Oct 2

Outside China

– New Yorkers called to download app for COVID-19 alert (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all imported

Oct 1

Outside China

– NYC’s coronavirus positivity-test rate rises alarmingly (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all imported

– COVID-19 vaccine to be priced fairly, ministry says (Read more)

Click here to read previous reports on COVID-19

