Latest on COVID-19 pandemic

April 26

Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, April 25, 2022. – Chinese mainland reports 17,724 local COVID-19 infections, 52 new deaths ( Read more )

Outside China

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of April 26, 2022. April 25

– Chinese mainland reports 20,194 local COVID-19 infections, 51 new deaths （ Read more ）

– Shanghai to begin new round of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday ( Read more )

Outside China

– Concerns mount over South Korea’s lifting of anti-COVID-19 measures ( Read more )

– Pandemic linked to rise in anxiety among youngsters in US ( Read more )

April 24

Outside China

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,580 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20,285 asymptomatic cases and 39 new deaths ( Read more )

April 23

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,971 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21,355 asymptomatic cases and 12 new deaths

Outside China

– COVID-19 was third leading death cause in US in 2021 ( Read more )

April 22

China

– Chinese mainland reports 18,502 local COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths ( Read more )

– 2,730 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

– Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic ( Read more )

Outside China

– Woman infected with COVID-19 twice in 20 days ( Read more )

– COVID-19 still not same as flu: report ( Read more )

April 21

China

– Chinese mainland reports 19,382 local COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths ( Read more )

– Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,861 asymptomatic ( Read more )

Outside China

– DOJ to appeal repeal of mask mandate ( Read more )

– More US nurses face spike in workplace violence amid pandemic: Daily Mail ( Read more )

April 20

China

– Chinese mainland reports 19,819 local COVID-19 infections, 7 new deaths ( Read more )

– 2,365 COVID patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

– Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,494 confirmed, 16,407 asymptomatic ( Read more )

– COVID-19 death toll in Shanghai rises to 17 ( Read more )

Outside China

– New Omicron subvariant gains foothold as US loosens mask requirement ( Read more )

April 19

China

– Chinese mainland reports 21,484 local COVID-19 infections, 7 new deaths ( Read more )

– Shanghai: 3,084 local confirmed, 17,332 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– 1,912 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

Outside China

– Half of US states see rise in COVID-19 cases due to BA.2 Omicron subvariant ( Read more )

April 18

China

– Chinese mainland reports 23,362 local COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths ( Read more )

– Shanghai: 2,417 local confirmed, 19,831 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– 1,637 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports first deaths in latest COVID-19 outbreak ( Read more )

Outside China

– COVID-19 may be hastening US democracy’s demise: The Washington Post ( Read more )

April 17

China

– Chinese mainland reports 3,529 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22,626 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 3,238 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 21,582 local asymptomatic carriers ( Read more )

Outside China

– China sponsored vaccine cold storage facility starts construction in Egypt ( Read more )

– Australia’s new health minister to be appointed, COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise

April 16

China

– Chinese mainland reports 3,867 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20,813 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Pandemic may intensify US workplace prejudice against Asian, Hispanic colleagues (Read more)

April 15

China

– Chinese mainland reports 3,486 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20,782 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Global COVID-19 cases surpass 500m: WHO ( Read more )

April 14

China

– Chinese mainland reports 3,020 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 26,391 asymptomatic cases

Outside China

– COVID-19 still a global health emergency despite drop in cases, deaths: WHO ( Read more )

April 13

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,513 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 26,525 asymptomatic cases

Outside China

– Canada strengthens guidance on boosters amid sixth wave of COVID-19

April 12

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,272 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23,387 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– 1,676 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

Outside China

– Tackling the pandemic of inequality ( Read more )

April 11

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,184 new confirmed, 26,411 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

April 10

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,351 new confirmed, 25,111 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– More than 11,000 COVID-19 confirmed and asymptomatic cases in Shanghai have been discharged and released from medical observation as of Saturday ( Read more )

Outside China

April 9

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,350 new confirmed, 23,815 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

April 8

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22,648 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– 1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland ( Read more )

– Jilin city hits zero-COVID status at the community level ( Read more )

Outside China

– German Bundestag rejects mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

April 7

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,323 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21,784 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Virus infections growing fastest in over-55s ( Read more )

April 6

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,415 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,199 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– France reports over 200,000 COVID-19 cases as presidential elections approach ( Read more )

– US COVID-19 funding inaction threatens fragile progress on racial, economic disparities: report ( Read more )

April 5

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,235 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,173 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Shanghai lockdown continues ( Read more )

– Shanghai’s COVID-19 testing capacity reaches 4m tubes daily ( Read more )

– Shanghai records over 13,000 new infections ( Read more )

Outside China

– US children facing mental health crisis ( Read more )

April 4

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,405 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,366 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Vice-Premier Sun stresses strict adherence to zero-COVID policy in Shanghai ( Read more )

– Shanghai conducts citywide nucleic acid testing on Monday

– Over 20,000 medics arrive in Shanghai to assist in pandemic fight ( Read more )

– Health official in Shanghai clarifies quarantine rules for children ( Read more )

April 3

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,455 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– Most residents in US California favor continuing COVID-19 restrictions: survey （ Read more )

April 2

Outside China

– US health care workforce still suffers 2 years into COVID-19 pandemic: report ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,129 new COVID-19 cases, with 2,086 locally transmitted ( Read more )

April 1

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,827 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,787 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Shanghai’s 2nd phase lockdown starts in Puxi

– Almost 90 percent of Chinese people have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus ( Read more )

– Dynamic zero still achievable but will take a ‘long time’ ( Read more )

– Sticking to dynamic zero best path: Expert ( Read more )

Outside China

– Italy ends two-year COVID-19 state of emergency

March 31

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,839 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,803 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Shanghai to begin second phase of lockdown ( Read more )

Outside China

– COVID-19 virus likely continues to evolve but severity reduces over time: WHO ( Read more )

– Over half of Americans say they contracted COVID-19 during pandemic: poll ( Read more )

March 30

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,629 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,565 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Shanghai goes full throttle to stem COVID-19 resurgence ( Read more )

– Starting on Friday, Beijing will require that all imported cold chain food be checked before going to market ( Read more )

Outside China

– UN member states urged to elevate pandemic management to highest political leadership ( Read more )

– Omicron coronavirus subvariant now dominant strain in US ( Read more )

March 29

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,228 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Companies take special measures to ensure food supply in locked-down Pudong ( Read more )

– Business as usual for Shanghai customs despite phased lockdown ( Read more )

– Shanghai screens over 8m people in new round of COVID-19 tests ( Read more )

– Shanghai releases 21 measures to aid enterprises during COVID-19 outbreak ( Read more )

Outside China

– US COVID-19 vaccinations hit 2-year low amid Omicron subvariant surge ( Read more )

March 28

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,219 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Intl passenger and cargo services operating normally in Shanghai ( Read more )

– Shanghai Pudong International Airport and ports in Pudong New Area functioning as per normal during lockdown ( Read more )

Outside China

– US to approve 2nd vaccine booster amid mixed pandemic scenario ( Read more )

March 27

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,254 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,217 locally transmitted

– Over 14 million in Shanghai undergo antigen testing ( Read more )

– Tianjin launches citywide nucleic acid testing ( Read more )

Outside China

– African countries report 1,850 new COVID-19 cases as tally exceeds 11.32 million

March 26

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,280 locally transmitted.

Friday also saw the reporting of 4,430 asymptomatic cases, including 4,320 local ones.

Outside China

– Germany’s actual daily COVID-19 infections were likely to be twice as high as the number of officially reported cases, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

Reported infections remained near record figures as 296,498 cases were reported within 24 hours.

– The Irish Department of Health on Friday reported an additional 9,324 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest figure since the country scrapped the mask mandate at the end of February.

– The African continent reported 2,846 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Friday.

March 25

China

– Chinese mainland reported 1,366 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,301 locally transmitted.

Outside China

March 24

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,054 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,010 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– BRICS team up on vaccine research ( Read more )

– Early end of COVID rules created cases ( Read more )

March 23

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,667 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,591 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

March 22

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,281 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– EU pulled in opposite ways on virus rules ( Read more )

March 21

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,027 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,947 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– UK’s most vulnerable to get 2nd booster jab ( Read more )

March 20

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,737 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,656 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Over 3.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o Chinese mainland ( Read more )

Outside China

– Wastewater samples show rise in virus, CDC says ( Read more )

March 19

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,157 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

March 18

China

– Chinese mainland reports 2,461 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,388 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– Britons less cautious of COVID-19 despite rising cases ( Read more )

March 17

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,317 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,226 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– Global COVID-19 cases on rise again despite reduced testing: WHO ( Read more )

March 16

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,952 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,860 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– New virus guidelines reflect Omicron realities ( Read more )

– China’s Jilin province reports 1,456 new local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai adds 202 new COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

Outside China

– US kids hospitalization rates during Omicron surge five times higher than in Delta surge: CDC ( Read more )

March 15

China

– Chinese mainland reports 3,602 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,507 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 139 new COVID-19 infections ( Read More )

Outside China

– EU’s hospitality awaits test with refugee flows ( Read more )

March 14

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1437 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1337 locally transmitted ( Read more )

– Expert: Dynamic zero-COVID strategy key to curbing Omicron spread in China for the time being ( Read more )

Outside China

– Former US President Obama tests positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

– End of restrictions, new strains cause virus spike ( Read more )

March 13

China

– Chinese mainland reports 1,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,807 locally transmitted. ( Read more )

Outside China

– France to start administering 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

March 12

China

– Chinese mainland added 588 new COVID cases, with 476 locally transmitted.

March 11

Outside China

– Virus cases on rise again in England ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, with 397 locally transmitted

March 10

Outside China

– UN chief denounces ‘scandalously unequal’ vaccine distribution ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 528 new COVID-19 cases, with 402 locally transmitted ( Read more )

March 9

Outside China

– COVID-19 infection may ‘make brains smaller’ ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, with 233 locally transmitted ( Read more )

March 8

Outside China

– Weekly COVID-19 child cases in US drop below 100,000 for the first time since last August ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, with 175 locally transmitted

March 7

Outside China

– The latest data from WHO shows the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide is close to 6 million ( Read more )

– Greece ends outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 situation improves ( Read more )

– COVID-19 protest on DC’s doorstep ( Read more )

China

– Chinese mainland reports 327 new COVID-19 cases, with 214 locally transmitted

March 6

China

– Chinese mainland reports 329 new COVID-19 cases, with 175 locally transmitted ( Read more )

March 5

China

– Chinese mainland reports 281 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 102 locally transmitted ( Read more )

March 4

China

– Chinese mainland reports 294 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 22 locally transmitted

Outside China

Japan to further ease COVID-19 border controls, give priority to students ( Read more )

March 3

China

– Chinese mainland reports 214 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 54 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency measures in half of prefectures under restrictions ( Read more )

March 2

China

– Chinese mainland reports 224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 71 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– Australian PM tests positive for COVID-19 ( Read more )

March 1

China

– Chinese mainland reports 200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 75 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

– WHO pushes new COVID vaccine technologies ( Read more )

Feb 28

– Chinese mainland reports 234 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 87 locally transmitted ( Read more )

Outside China

