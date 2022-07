Latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

July 20

China

Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, July 19, 2022. – Mainland reports 108 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 827 local asymptomatic cases

– Guangxi reports 21 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 256 local asymptomatic cases

– Shanghai reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 local asymptomatic cases

– Beijing reports 1 new local confirmed COVID-19 case

– Anhui reports 4 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 79 local asymptomatic cases

– Henan reports 127 new local asymptomatic cases

July 19

China

– Mainland reports 199 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 500 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Guangxi reports 134 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 109 local asymptomatic cases

– Shanghai reports 4 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19 local asymptomatic cases

– Beijing reports 1 new local asymptomatic case, 4 imported confirmed cases

– Anhui reports 6 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 73 local asymptomatic cases

Outside China

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of July 19, 2022. – US reports over 6m child COVID-19 cases in 2022 ( Read more )

July 18

China

– Mainland reports 117 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 393 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Guangxi reports 59 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 53 asymptomatic cases

– Anhui reports 3 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 asymptomatic cases

– Shanghai reports 3 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 asymptomatic cases

– Beijing reports zero local cases for 7th straight day

Outside China

– Most of US population in areas with high COVID-19 levels: WSJ ( Read more )

July 17

China

– Chinese mainland reports 106 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 474 asymptomatic cases

Outside China

– India records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th day ( Read more )

July 16

China

– Chinese mainland reports 75 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 375 asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– India records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases for third day

July 15

China

– Chinese mainland reports 64 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 368 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in US ( Read more )

July 14

China

– Chinese mainland reports 86 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 206 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– US FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults ( Read more )

July 13

China

– Chinese mainland reports 57 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 204 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– East China’s Anhui province reported seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday ( Read more )

Outside China

– Lack of surveillance hampers COVID fight ( Read more )

July 12

China

– Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 278 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– COVID subvariants set to spoil Europe’s summer ( Read more )

July 11

China

– Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 306 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 9 confirmed, 30 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Fresh cases in US point to higher risk ( Read more )

July 10

China

– Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 279 local asymptomatic cases

Outside China

– Australia widens eligibility for antiviral treatments amid battle against COVID-19

July 9

China

– Chinese mainland reports 67 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 304 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Iran tightens entry health rules amid increasing COVID-19 cases

July 8

China

– Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 331 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 45 new local COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– China’s Shandong reports 66 local COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 17 confirmed, 140 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Turkish health experts warn against rising COVID-19 cases

July 7

China

– Chinese mainland reports 94 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 244 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 39 confirmed, 128 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 54 new local infections ( Read more )

Outside China

– Belgium to launch a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in coming months ( Read more )

July 6

China

– Chinese mainland reports 112 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 241 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 24 new local infections ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 81 confirmed, 141 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– US CDC recommends majority of Americans wear masks ( Read more )

July 5

China

– Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 266 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 52 confirmed, 179 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 5 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– Australia scraps requirement to declare COVID-19 vaccination status for int’l arrivals ( Read more )

July 4

China

– Chinese mainland reports 41 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 339 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Anhui reports 29 confirmed, 258 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– Active COVID-19 infections in Italy surpass 1 million ( Read more )

July 3

China

– Mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 310 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Anhui reports 61 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 231 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Jiangsu reports 3 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 56 local asymptomatic cases

– Shandong reports 4 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 local asymptomatic cases

– Shanghai reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– India reports 16,103 new COVID-19 cases

– S.Korea reports 10,059 new COVID-19 cases

July 2

China

– Chinese mainland reports 38 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 145 asymptomatic cases

– China’s Anhui logs 43 local confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence ( Read more )

Outside China

– Vietnam reports 730 new COVID-19 cases

July 1

China

– Mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– 43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Outside China

– France braced for fresh wave of infections ( Read more )

