Latest on COVID-19 pandemic

July 16

China

Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, July 15, 2022. – Chinese mainland reports 75 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 375 asymptomatic cases

Outside China

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of July 16, 2022. July 15

China

Latest data released by National Health Commission by midnight, July 14, 2022. – Chinese mainland reports 64 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 368 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Fourth COVID-19 vaccine approved in US ( Read more )

July 14

China

– Chinese mainland reports 86 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 206 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– US FDA authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults ( Read more )

July 13

China

– Chinese mainland reports 57 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 204 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– East China’s Anhui province reported seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday ( Read more )

Outside China

– Lack of surveillance hampers COVID fight ( Read more )

July 12

China

– Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 278 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– COVID subvariants set to spoil Europe’s summer ( Read more )

July 11

China

– Chinese mainland reports 46 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 306 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 9 confirmed, 30 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Fresh cases in US point to higher risk ( Read more )

July 10

China

– Chinese mainland reports 65 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 279 local asymptomatic cases

Outside China

– Australia widens eligibility for antiviral treatments amid battle against COVID-19

July 9

China

– Chinese mainland reports 67 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 304 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Iran tightens entry health rules amid increasing COVID-19 cases

July 8

China

– Chinese mainland reports 47 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 331 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 45 new local COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– China’s Shandong reports 66 local COVID-19 infections ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 17 confirmed, 140 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– Turkish health experts warn against rising COVID-19 cases

July 7

China

– Chinese mainland reports 94 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 244 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 39 confirmed, 128 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 54 new local infections ( Read more )

Outside China

– Belgium to launch a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose in coming months ( Read more )

July 6

China

– Chinese mainland reports 112 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 241 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 24 new local infections ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 81 confirmed, 141 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

Outside China

– US CDC recommends majority of Americans wear masks ( Read more )

July 5

China

– Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 266 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– China’s Anhui reports 52 confirmed, 179 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases ( Read more )

– Shanghai reports 3 confirmed, 5 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– Australia scraps requirement to declare COVID-19 vaccination status for int’l arrivals ( Read more )

July 4

China

– Chinese mainland reports 41 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 339 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Anhui reports 29 confirmed, 258 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– Active COVID-19 infections in Italy surpass 1 million ( Read more )

July 3

China

– Mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 310 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Anhui reports 61 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 231 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– Jiangsu reports 3 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 56 local asymptomatic cases

– Shandong reports 4 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 local asymptomatic cases

– Shanghai reports 2 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Outside China

– India reports 16,103 new COVID-19 cases

– S.Korea reports 10,059 new COVID-19 cases

July 2

China

– Chinese mainland reports 38 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 145 asymptomatic cases

– China’s Anhui logs 43 local confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence ( Read more )

Outside China

– Vietnam reports 730 new COVID-19 cases

July 1

China

– Mainland reports 12 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 151 local asymptomatic cases ( Read more )

– 43 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Outside China

– France braced for fresh wave of infections ( Read more )

