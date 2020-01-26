Late start, drizzle fails to dampen Kalypso Revue

Entornointeligente.com /

Although it started almost an hour later than the scheduled 8 pm, Kalypso Revue opening show was well received by the audience on Friday night at the Arima Velodrome.

Headed by veteran calypsonian Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osuna, the show featured a cast of 22 calypsonians. The show was reasonably attended and the audience was as expected – a more mature gathering.

And despite the dark skies, and the occasional drizzle, the weather held.

Osuna said he was accustomed to getting some rain before his launch in Arima every year.

“We looking at the weather, but we always get this kind of blessing every year, so we are just hoping for the best.”

Arima MP and Education Minister Anthony Garcia urged the audience to keep culture, and most importantly calypso, alive as he declared the show open.

Michelle Henry performs The Guest List at the opening of Kalypso Review, Arima Velodrome on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE – AYANNA KINSALE

The audience started clapping after waiting almost an hour after the scheduled time but by the time opening act Terrence “Maze” Rivas took the stage with the Truth About Trinbago, it was all smooth sailing.

Sasha Ann Moses followed him with her very topical Letter of Restraint, which dealt with the troubling issue of domestic abuse.

Moses, in her song, said while she had a restraining order against a former partner and was supposed to be safe against further abuse, it was just a piece of paper. For the year three women have been murdered allegedly by the hands of their former partners.

Mahalia Regis sang about TT still being El Dorado, the city of gold where people were still flocking, hoping to reap the benefits.

Bevon St Clair perfofrms Human at the opening of Kalypso Review, Arima Velodrome on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE – AYANNA KINSALE

It was Bevon St Clair who wrenched the heartstrings with his calypso Human where he described the horrors of being thrown into mental institution and being treated worse than an animal. He was called back on stage to perform by the audience.

Marlon Edwards promised there was a Silver Lining, no matter how bad it seemed to get while Michelle Henry warned if you were not married, you will not get on President Paula-Mae Weekes guest list.

Sonia Francis did not mix words– well she did a bit– but in no uncertain terms was she accepting Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain, being turned into a Chinatown. While many were willing to fight against the scourge of crime, Alana Sinnette warned that Snitches Got Stitches.

Carlos “Skatie” James turned to Mirror, Mirror to find out what was in store for TT.

Devon Seale performs Fashion Show at the opening of Kalypso Review, Arima Velodrome on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE – AYANNA KINSALE

2016 Calypso Monarch Devon Seale delivered two songs, Fashion and Klepto. In the second song he begged the relevant authorities to bring back the people’s money into the country.

Osuna, true to form, sang his ode to the Prime Minister. He said it was PNM or none, describing Dr Keith Christopher Rowley as The Man of the Moment who was the future for TT.

