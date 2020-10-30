 LASUBEB releases lists of Primary six pupils into JSS » EntornoInteligente
30 octubre, 2020
lasubeb_releases_lists_of_primary_six_pupils_into_jss.jpg

LASUBEB releases lists of Primary six pupils into JSS

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, has released the lists of Primary Six Pupils to for placement into public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

A statement issued by Enitan Adewunmi, Head, Public Affairs, LASUBEB on Friday said the lists had been released to all the Six Education Districts in the State for Placement into Public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

The statement urged Parents/Guardians to kindly check their wards’ placement at the various Primary Schools they attended.

The statement reads: “This is to announce that the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has released the lists of Primary Six Pupils to all the Six Education Districts in the State for Placement into Public Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

READ ALSO   EKO EXCEL: Lagos begins training of 2,400 primary school teachers "Parents/Guardians are advised to kindly check their wards' Placement at the various Primary Schools they attended."

 

