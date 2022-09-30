Lasco companies in growth mode

Entornointeligente.com /

The three Lasco-affiliated companies are hunting for more business and new markets.

The companies, which are chaired and majority held by Lascelles Chin, are already generating more cash than before the pandemic. The smallest of the three affiliates, Lasco Financial Services Limited, or LasF, plans to grow by expanding its Visa card network to offset the shift from in-branch remittance collection to online transfers.

Lasco Distributors Limited, LasD, plans to export to new markets while building a larger portfolio, after securing the Slimfast diet drink brand to sell in May this year.

Lasco Manufacturers Limited, LasM, which is second in revenue but top in profit, plans to look for acquisitions amid a reduced debt load that has fallen fourfold over three years to $310 million.

LasM Managing Director James Rawle reported to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday that it continues to grapple with shipping challenges, citing the example of a product ordered in January arriving in June. Inflation also continues to affect purchases of raw material for manufacturing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com