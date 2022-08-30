Las Tesis Speak Out in Favor of the New Chilean Constitution

Entornointeligente.com /

«We can’t keep waiting. We can’t keep living like this. We have the right to change this structure that hurts us so much. We have the right to a decent life in every way,» they said.

On Thursday, the artistic group Las Tesis, the creator of the worldwide feminist song «A Rapist in Your Path,» asked Chileans to vote in favor of the new constitution.

More than 15 million Chileans are called to the polls on September 4 to decide if they want to approve the new Constitution or keep the constitution drafted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

«Breaking with the disastrous legacy of the Pinochet dictatorship and its laws constitutes not only an act of reparation for our society, but also the possibility of a decent future that we have been claiming in the streets for too long,» the Theses pointed out.

Historia de Chile a través de sus grafitis ���� maravilloso �� #CambiemosLaHistoria pic.twitter.com/SRygc2PXej

— Mercucia ��️prueba de salida !! (@SiyoApruebo) August 30, 2022 The video shows the history of social struggles that led to the drafting of a new constitution and the prebiscite that will take place on Sep. 4, 2022.

«On Sunday we face a historic moment,» stressed Dafne Valdes, Sibila Sotomayor, Paula Cometa, and Lea Caceres, the group’s founding artists. Las Tesis became world famous during the massive protests of November 2019, when the artists performed a choreography against the social myths surrounding rape and impunity.

«The rapist is you. You, policeman; you, judge; you, State; you, President,» are some of the verses of the anthem against gender violence that millions of women began to sing in places as far away as Mexico City, New York, or Madrid.

Since then, the members of Las Tesis have become «the loudspeaker» for many injustices that the economic and political elites perpetuate in Chile. In 2020, they were chosen by Time magazine among the world’s 100 most influential people.

Chileans took to the streets on International Workers’ Day to demand labor rights #Chile #MayDay2022 #WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/QmkUaRbREl

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 2, 2022

