Landslide leaves community in Sangre Grande stranded for hours

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman, Anil Juteram says a ruptured WASA pipeline is to blame for a landslide that destroyed a roadway, cutting off almost 1,000 people in Sangre Grande.
Yesterday, Juteram said remedial works had started along the North Oropouche Main Road, Sangre Grande and one lane has been reopened for vehicular traffic, allowing the residents of Fishing Pond and other communities to get to and from their homes.
Juteram said the landslip started several months ago and has been worsening since.
«It started up small maybe about six months ago, but the authorities, they allowed it to get bigger and bigger, there was a bamboo stool then someone removed the bamboo stool. So that caused further slippage of the banks, bamboo would have kept it together, therefore, keeping the stability of the road, but with inclement weather, the rain and moving to and from with big vehicles, all of that caused the land to really move,» Juteram said.
He said residents were frustrated, as they complained about their plight being ignored by the Ministry of Works and Transport.
«They are frustrated because it’s not only there, there is a part of Fishing Pond where there has been a landslide for over two years and nothing is being done. They just coming and putting material but the source of the problem, the movement of the land, they are not addressing those things,» he said.
Juteram said the affected roads fall under the Ministry of Works and Transport but as head of the Corporation, he does whatever he can to assist in repairing the roads.
He said the Sangre Grande office of the Works Ministry does not have the necessary equipment or material to carry out the repairs.
«Its no fault of the workers in Sangre Grande, everything is done in Port-of-Spain and I don’t know, they just don’t give priority to country areas, if it was any place in Port-of-Spain, Maraval, Maracas, Wrightson Road, they would deal with it right away but in these areas, they wait until something drastic happens before they act,» he said.
Juteram said while those who live in the area were not the type to protest for better conditions, he believes they are entitled to have proper roads in their community.
Last month WASA repaired a ruptured main ahead of schedule, which had left residents of Sangre Grande and environs without water for a few days.
