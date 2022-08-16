Landlord wins land fight against deceased tenant’s children

Entornointeligente.com /

A land­lord has emerged vic­to­ri­ous in a decade-long le­gal bat­tle over the abil­i­ty of the chil­dren of a for­mer ten­ant to re­new a lease for a par­cel of land, af­ter their moth­er passed away with­out leav­ing a will.

De­liv­er­ing a judge­ment yes­ter­day, five Law Lords of the Unit­ed King­dom-based Privy Coun­cil up­held Mo­han Jo­gie’s ap­peal against An­gela Sealy.

The case cen­tred around a par­cel of land at Bhagoutie Trace in San Juan, which Sealy’s moth­er, Cyn­thia Ab­bott, leased from Jo­gie’s fam­i­ly. Ab­bott died with­out a will in De­cem­ber 2006.

In Jan­u­ary 2011, Sealy, who was act­ing on her and her three sib­lings’ be­half, sought to utilise the Land Ten­ants (Se­cu­ri­ty of Tenure) Act to re­new the lease, which was due to ex­pire in four months’ time, for 30 years.

How­ev­er, Jo­gie claimed she was not en­ti­tled to do so, as she and her sib­lings were not yet grant­ed let­ters of ad­min­is­tra­tion in re­la­tion to their moth­er’s es­tate.

In Feb­ru­ary 2012, Sealy brought le­gal ac­tion against Jo­gie over the re­new­al of the lease and al­leged he tres­passed by chang­ing the lock on the gate and start­ed to clear the land.

Sealy’s case was up­held by High Court Judge Ricky Rahim, who ruled that she was con­sid­ered a ten­ant un­der the leg­is­la­tion by be­ing a ben­e­fi­cia­ry of her moth­er’s es­tate.

Jus­tice Rahim, who ap­point­ed Sealy as ad­min­is­tra­tor of her moth­er’s es­tate dur­ing a pre­lim­i­nary hear­ing of the case in 2012, al­so barred Jo­gie from ac­cess­ing the prop­er­ty.

The Court of Ap­peal found that Jus­tice Rahim was wrong to rule that Sealy was a ten­ant, as she had not re­ceived the let­ters of ad­min­is­tra­tion when she at­tempt­ed to re­new the lease. How­ev­er, it still up­held the re­new­al of the lease based on the «re­la­tion back» doc­trine, as it ruled the move was for the ben­e­fit of Ab­bott’s es­tate.

In the ap­peal, the Privy Coun­cil had to de­cide whether the Ap­peal Court was cor­rect to have ap­plied the doc­trine to al­low Sealy to by­pass the es­tab­lished le­gal prin­ci­ple that an ad­min­is­tra­tor can­not act on be­half of an es­tate be­fore be­ing grant­ed of­fi­cial ap­proval to do so.

Lord An­drew Bur­rows, Lord George Leg­gatt and La­dy Mary Ar­den wrote sep­a­rate judge­ments in the ap­peal in which they came to the same con­clu­sion, al­beit for slight­ly dif­fer­ent rea­sons.

The Law Lords ruled that the Court of Ap­peal was wrong, as the doc­trine with retroac­tive ef­fect could not in­val­i­date the es­tab­lished prin­ci­ple in re­la­tion to the lease re­new­al and the as­so­ci­at­ed tres­pass law­suit. In terms of lease re­new­al, they ruled that the doc­trine would un­der­mine Jo­gie’s vest­ed prop­er­ty rights and cause un­ac­cept­able un­cer­tain­ty for him.

While both Lord Bur­rows and La­dy Ar­den agreed that while the doc­trine could ap­ply in cas­es where lit­i­gants would fall out­side time lim­its for bring­ing law­suits while wait­ing on let­ters of ad­min­is­tra­tion, such did not ap­ply to Sealy’s case, as she brought her law­suit with­in the four-year pe­ri­od for do­ing so and could have wait­ed for the ap­proval.

«It would, in my judge­ment, be a great loss to the prac­ti­cal ad­min­is­tra­tion of the es­tates of in­tes­tates if the com­mon law ex­cep­tion, as I have ex­plained it, did not ex­ist,» La­dy Ar­den said.

Lord Leg­gatt took a «nar­row­er» view of the doc­trine, as he ruled it could not ap­ply even in the lim­it­ed cir­cum­stances iden­ti­fied by his col­leagues.

In a press re­lease yes­ter­day, Jo­gie’s lawyer Ronald Dowlath not­ed that the judge­ment was sig­nif­i­cant, as if the lease re­new­al was up­held Sealy would have been en­ti­tled to re­main a ten­ant or pur­chase it for 50 per cent of its mar­ket val­ue un­der the leg­is­la­tion.

«This de­ci­sion of the Privy Coun­cil for T&T is the most sub­stan­tial re­view of the op­er­a­tion and ap­pli­ca­tion of the doc­trine of re­la­tion back by a fi­nal ap­pel­late court and will have broad ap­pli­ca­tion in the de­vel­op­ment of in­tes­tate law in the Com­mon­wealth Caribbean, Eng­land, and Wales,» Dowlath said.

Jo­gie was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Anand Be­har­ry­lal, QC, Sian McGib­bon, Melis­sa Ram­di­al and An­tho­ny Man­wah. Sealy was rep­re­sent­ed by Ke­ston Mc­Quilkin and An­dre Rud­der.

