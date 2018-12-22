Landeau on the mend

Entornointeligente.com / Nicholas Lan­deau on Fri­day post­ed on so­cial me­dia that he is on the mend af­ter hav­ing surgery to his left foot fol­low­ing an in­jury at the Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Bar­ran­quil­la, Colom­bia in Au­gust.

“I am pleased to say that all has been go­ing well with my re­cov­ery and have been tru­ly blessed to have an amaz­ing team spear­head­ed my re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion pro­gramme to a full re­cov­ery.”

Four months ago at the CAC Games, he sus­tained an in­jury dur­ing the 800 me­tres semi­fi­nals that brought an ear­ly end to his sea­son.

He said, “Af­ter many hours of self-con­flict, I made the de­ci­sion to im­me­di­ate­ly with­draw from the NACAC (North Amer­i­can, Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean Ath­let­ic As­so­ci­a­tion) Cham­pi­onship that would be staged the fol­low­ing week in Toron­to and of­fi­cial­ly call it a year.”

He went on to say that he con­sult­ed with team of­fi­cials and the Na­tion­al As­so­ci­a­tion of Ath­let­ics Ad­min­is­tra­tion (NAAA) and made the de­ci­sion to end his sea­son pre­ma­ture­ly.

“We, Team TTO and NAAATT, my­self, made the de­ci­sion to have the in­jury treat­ed ‘as­ap’ (as soon as pos­si­ble) and an op­er­a­tion to be done im­me­di­ate­ly,” said Lan­deau, who went on to give ap­pre­ci­a­tion to all who had as­sist­ed him at the Games and who have been sup­port­ing him dur­ing his re­cov­ery pe­ri­od.

“Thank you (Team TTO) for all the sup­port dur­ing this time, Nailah Adams (team doc­tor), Lovie San­tana, Sta­cy San­tana (Chef de Mis­sion), Dex­ter Voisin (team man­ag­er), Ja­maal James (mid-dis­tance team coach) and every­one else un­men­tioned for en­sur­ing that I re­ceived the best treat­ment.

“To the main man Brent El­der who vol­un­teered to stay back at the Games with me when every­one else had al­ready left the vil­lage. To all the doc­tors and staff mem­bers at Bar­ran­quil­la 2018 and the ath­lete’s who helped me hop around, thank you! Noth­ing went un­no­ticed and I am tru­ly grate­ful for every­thing you have done for me.”

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com