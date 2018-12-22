Landeau on the mend

Entornointeligente.com / Nicholas Landeau on Friday posted on social media that he is on the mend after having surgery to his left foot following an injury at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia in August.
“I am pleased to say that all has been going well with my recovery and have been truly blessed to have an amazing team spearheaded my rehabilitation programme to a full recovery.”
Four months ago at the CAC Games, he sustained an injury during the 800 metres semifinals that brought an early end to his season.
He said, “After many hours of self-conflict, I made the decision to immediately withdraw from the NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association) Championship that would be staged the following week in Toronto and officially call it a year.”
He went on to say that he consulted with team officials and the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA) and made the decision to end his season prematurely.
“We, Team TTO and NAAATT, myself, made the decision to have the injury treated ‘asap’ (as soon as possible) and an operation to be done immediately,” said Landeau, who went on to give appreciation to all who had assisted him at the Games and who have been supporting him during his recovery period.
“Thank you (Team TTO) for all the support during this time, Nailah Adams (team doctor), Lovie Santana, Stacy Santana (Chef de Mission), Dexter Voisin (team manager), Jamaal James (mid-distance team coach) and everyone else unmentioned for ensuring that I received the best treatment.
“To the main man Brent Elder who volunteered to stay back at the Games with me when everyone else had already left the village. To all the doctors and staff members at Barranquilla 2018 and the athlete’s who helped me hop around, thank you! Nothing went unnoticed and I am truly grateful for everything you have done for me.”
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian