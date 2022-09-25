Lance Neita | Bauxite industry’s resilience important to Jamaica’s post-COVID-19 recovery

Entornointeligente.com /

I was privileged to be a part of a Labour Day project that planted a remarkable 15,100 trees on May 23 in the heart of Discovery Bauxite’s mining area in the hills of St Ann.

Discovery Bauxite will now be the new name of the bauxite company located in St Ann and formerly known as Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners 11.

With its recent acquisition by Mark Hansen’s Concord Resources on July 14, 2021, the company undertook to make the name change both as «a tribute to our home in Discovery Bay, Jamaica, as well as the bauxite roots that are fundamental to alumina and aluminium».

The company’s Vice President & Country Manager, Westmoreland-born Delroy Dell, who led the tree-planting teams, said the project was selected in support of the prime minister’s National Tree Planting Programme.

This was certainly one of the largest Labour Day activities to take place in Jamaica over many years, and for those like myself who can remember the first ‘put work into Labour Day of 1972’, there was nothing missing in the hard work and purposeful experience enjoyed on May 23 this year.

