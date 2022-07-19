Lalla tells PSC: Don’t use FUL report during Griffith’s application

Attorney Larry Lalla has written the Police Service Commission asking that they do not take a report into the issuance of firearm users’ licenses into account when considering Gary Griffith’s application to become this country’s next police commissioner.
The letter dated July 18 was hand delivered and emailed to the PSC’s chairman retired Justice Judith Jones yesterday.
Griffith this country’s former police commissioner has applied to become the top cop again.
According to Lalla, a letter dated May 19 from the Director of Personnel Administration stated that the PSC decided to refuse to provide Griffith with a report prepared by retired Justice Stanley John looking at the issuance of firearm users’ licences by the T&T Police Service.
This report which is «littered with inaccuracies, false allegations, half-backed conclusions, dangerous hearsay and naked untruths» was leaked to the media, Lalla stated.
Because of this Lalla wrote to the PSC to obtain its confirmation that:
«Your commission will not take the contents of the said report into account in considering and treating with Mr Griffith’s said application or.
«Should your commission decide to use the said report in considering and treating with Mr Griffith’s said application, that he would be first provided with a copy of the report and be allowed a reasonable opportunity to consider the contents of same prior to receiving any questions your commission may have in the contents of the said report,» it stated.
Lalla also called on the PSC to confirm that all other reports on the affairs of the TTPS during Griffith’s tenure will not be used without his knowledge during the interview process for police commissioner.
«If same is to be used that he would first be afforded an opportunity in the interest of fairness and natural justice to see and consider same before being asked to respond to any pertinent questions by your Commission,» it stated.
