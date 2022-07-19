Lalla tells PSC: Don’t use FUL report during Griffith’s application

Entornointeligente.com /

At­tor­ney Lar­ry Lal­la has writ­ten the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion ask­ing that they do not take a re­port in­to the is­suance of firearm users’ li­cens­es in­to ac­count when con­sid­er­ing Gary Grif­fith’s ap­pli­ca­tion to be­come this coun­try’s next po­lice com­mis­sion­er.

The let­ter dat­ed Ju­ly 18 was hand de­liv­ered and emailed to the PSC’s chair­man re­tired Jus­tice Ju­dith Jones yes­ter­day.

Grif­fith this coun­try’s for­mer po­lice com­mis­sion­er has ap­plied to be­come the top cop again.

Ac­cord­ing to Lal­la, a let­ter dat­ed May 19 from the Di­rec­tor of Per­son­nel Ad­min­is­tra­tion stat­ed that the PSC de­cid­ed to refuse to pro­vide Grif­fith with a re­port pre­pared by re­tired Jus­tice Stan­ley John look­ing at the is­suance of firearm users’ li­cences by the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice.

This re­port which is «lit­tered with in­ac­cu­ra­cies, false al­le­ga­tions, half-backed con­clu­sions, dan­ger­ous hearsay and naked un­truths» was leaked to the me­dia, Lal­la stat­ed.

Be­cause of this Lal­la wrote to the PSC to ob­tain its con­fir­ma­tion that:

«Your com­mis­sion will not take the con­tents of the said re­port in­to ac­count in con­sid­er­ing and treat­ing with Mr Grif­fith’s said ap­pli­ca­tion or.

«Should your com­mis­sion de­cide to use the said re­port in con­sid­er­ing and treat­ing with Mr Grif­fith’s said ap­pli­ca­tion, that he would be first pro­vid­ed with a copy of the re­port and be al­lowed a rea­son­able op­por­tu­ni­ty to con­sid­er the con­tents of same pri­or to re­ceiv­ing any ques­tions your com­mis­sion may have in the con­tents of the said re­port,» it stat­ed.

Lal­la al­so called on the PSC to con­firm that all oth­er re­ports on the af­fairs of the TTPS dur­ing Grif­fith’s tenure will not be used with­out his knowl­edge dur­ing the in­ter­view process for po­lice com­mis­sion­er.

«If same is to be used that he would first be af­ford­ed an op­por­tu­ni­ty in the in­ter­est of fair­ness and nat­ur­al jus­tice to see and con­sid­er same be­fore be­ing asked to re­spond to any per­ti­nent ques­tions by your Com­mis­sion,» it stat­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com