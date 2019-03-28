Lakers unable to keep up with Jazz in 115-100 loss

Entornointeligente.com / Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 115-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night. Derrick Favors chipped in 20 points and Joe Ingles dished out a career-high 14 assists to help Utah beat the Lakers for the second time this season. Advertisement Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 21 points, while Javale McGee added 16 points and 14 rebounds. It wasn’t enough to prevent Utah from snapping Lakersâ two-game winning streak. LeBron James did not travel with the team to Utah. Lakers coach Luke Walton said before the game that James stayed in Los Angeles to get treatment. Lance Stephenson filled his spot in the starting lineup. Utah broke the game open in the third quarter. The Jazz built up a 20-point lead at 83-63 after the Lakers missed 14 of their first 18 shots in the quarter. Los Angeles shot 29% from the field overall in the quarter — including 0 of 8 from three-point range. Utah attacked the rim and scored all eight of its third quarter baskets in the paint. The Jazz outscored the Lakers 58-38 in the paint and 16-2 on fast-break points. Kuzma scored 12 of his 21 points during the first quarter to help the Lakers keep pace with the Jazz. He scored the team’s first three baskets to cut Utah’s lead to 12-10. The Jazz boosted their lead to 10 points three times during the opening quarter, going up 32-22 on a tip-in dunk from Favors. Los Angeles hung around after shooting six of eight to open the second quarter and trimmed Utah’s lead to 44-40. Moritz Wagner scored a pair of layups and a 3-pointer to fuel the rally. The Lakers couldn’t get any closer after the Jazz held them scoreless over a four-minute span. Utah ripped off three unanswered baskets â” culminating in a driving layup from Jae Crowder â” to push its lead to 51-40 before halftime. Sign up for our Lakers newsletter »LINK ORIGINAL: Latimes

