Lagos govt commiserates with Late Bishop Ore’s family

The Lagos State Government on Friday, commiserate with the family of Late Bishop Olusola Ore, the Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the demise of Bishop Olusola Ore.

The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi whilst speaking at the home of the Late Bishop during a condolence visit with representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs noted that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed sadness at the demise on the late Bishop.

According to Elegushi, when he was told that Bishop Ore had passed on to glory, he immediately informed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu via a text message of which the Governor’s reply was Sad! Sad! Sad! Sad!.

READ ALSO FG should order arrest of Miyetti Allah’s leadership – CAN The Commissioner stated that the State Government through the State Ministry of Health rendered all medical assistance with the hope that the Bishop would survive but he eventually lost the battle to death. Speaking further he said the Governor empathize with the family and the body of Christ in Nigeria, particularly the Lagos State CAN and PFN.

Elegushi, encouraged the widow of the deceased to take solace that the late Bishop is in a better place and prayed that the almighty God will console her and the entire family that the Bishop Ore left behind.

The Hon. Commissioner who officially presented a Letter of Condolence to the family and CAN on behalf of the State Government noted that the late Bishop was a jovial and lively person who had touched so many lives.

READ ALSO Why we are against new marriage certificate law – PFN The immediate younger sister of the late Bishop’s family, Mrs. Erinfolami, thanked the Lagos State Government for their kindness and benevolence towards the family.

She promised to update the State Government on the burial arrangements and dates as planning progress.

The late Bishop Olusola Ore died on Monday 26th October, 2020.

He was the Chairman, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) and also the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter.

The condolence visit to festac town, home of the deceased bishop had in attendance the Permanent Secretary,Mininistry of Home Affairs,Mrs Adebunmi Elizabeth Adekanye, the Special Adviser to the Governor (Christian Religion), Reverend Bukola Adeleke, Executive Secretaries of both Christian and Muslim Boards ;Mrs.Florence Yetunde Gbafe and Mr. Rahman Ishola ,top management staff, representatives of CAN and Nigeria Inter- Religious Council(NIREC) among others.

