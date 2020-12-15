Lagos Assembly charges Sanwo-Olu to step up COVID-19 campaign

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, added that it was important for the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi to brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease in the state

Entornointeligente.com /

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify the campaign against the spread of Coronavirus aka COVID-19 in the state.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, added that it was important for the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi to brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of the disease in the state.

Obasa said that there was a need to call on the Governor to call on the Commissioner for Information to continue to create awareness for the people so that they could take precautions against COVID-19.

READ ALSO Lagos Marathon: Sanwo-Olu completes 6km run (Video) “The Governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19. We thank God he is responding to treatment and I want to urge all the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic.

“The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House and visitors observe COVID-19 Protocols.

“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We are aware that in America and Europe a vaccine has been found for the treatment, but we are not sure when such a vaccine will get to this part of the world.

“The Commissioner for Health, Professor Tunji Abayomi should come and brief the House through House Committee on Health, on how far they have gone and efforts being made to access the vaccine so that those who have been infected can be treated to ensure that we do not witness the death rate we witnessed during the first wave,” Obasa said.

READ ALSO #EndSARS: Lagos inaugurates Judicial Panel on victims of SARS brutality Commenting on the matter, Hon. (Prince) Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), a member of the House Committee on Health Services, stated that he was afraid of what was happening in Lagos State and that the people were not taking precautions against the disease.

Yusuff said that the state could not afford another lockdown, but that the people needed to be cautious.

The lawmaker added the only option was for the people to observe the new normal, which he said is COVID-19 protocols.

Entornointeligente.com