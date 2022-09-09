Lacalle participates in events boosting Uruguay's economy

Entornointeligente.com /

New developments will allow for international certifications not available before in the country Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Thursday attended the celebrations of Laboratorio Industrial Montevideo's 75th anniversary. The 100% national company is specialized in food and electrical analysis, supporting exporting companies.

President Lacalle toured the facilities and inaugurated the energy efficiency chamber, refrigerators, and water heaters alongside Ministers Javier García (Defense), Fernando Mattos (Livestock), and National Director of Energy Fitzgerald Cantero, who joined company director Renée Laiolo through various laboratories, including the electrical safety and calibration ones.

The new energy efficiency, refrigerators, and water heaters will allow the company to carry out the necessary tests for the mandatory labeling of refrigerator certification, which until now was not carried out in the country.

Laiolo stressed that Laboratorio Montevideo is a national and family company, dedicated to the analysis of food safety and electrical safety that supports exporting companies in areas such as microbiology and physico-chemistry, which has added overtime controls related to electricity, entertainment for children, and calibrations.

Earlier this week, Lacalle Pou participated in the 59th meeting of the Latin American Fuel Entrepreneurs Commission (Claec) in Montevideo, which brings together the leaders of fuel companies in Uruguay and the region. The hosting country of the event which started Wednesday at Montevideo’s Hyatt Hotel and will last four days took over the ad-hoc presidency of Claec.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

