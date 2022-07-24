Labourer killed on way home from work

SASCHA WILSON
A 30-year-old labourer on his way home from work this morning, was shot dead in his car in the Claxton Bay area.
The deceased has been identified as Tristan Brandon of La Brea.
Guardian Media understands that the victim’s seatbelt was still strapped to his body when the police got to the scene. There were at least four bullet holes in the front windscreen.
Police responded to call about a shooting at Pranz Gardens, Old Southern Main Road around 7:05 am and discovered Brandon’s body in the driver’s seat of a white Nissan Note. He was wearing an orange coverall with a white jersey and barefoot.
Police retrieved 11 spent 9 mm shell casings, his Driver’s Permit, two passes for Phoenix Trinidad United Engineering Services and Atlantic LNG, as well as $74 in cash.
According to the police report, the motive for Tristan Brandon’s killing is unknown.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain.
