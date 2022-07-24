Labourer killed on way home from work

Entornointeligente.com /

SASCHA WIL­SON

A 30-year-old labour­er on his way home from work this morn­ing, was shot dead in his car in the Clax­ton Bay area.

The de­ceased has been iden­ti­fied as Tris­tan Bran­don of La Brea.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the vic­tim’s seat­belt was still strapped to his body when the po­lice got to the scene. There were at least four bul­let holes in the front wind­screen.

Po­lice re­spond­ed to call about a shoot­ing at Pranz Gar­dens, Old South­ern Main Road around 7:05 am and dis­cov­ered Bran­don’s body in the dri­ver’s seat of a white Nis­san Note. He was wear­ing an or­ange cov­er­all with a white jer­sey and bare­foot.

Po­lice re­trieved 11 spent 9 mm shell cas­ings, his Dri­ver’s Per­mit, two pass­es for Phoenix Trinidad Unit­ed En­gi­neer­ing Ser­vices and At­lantic LNG, as well as $74 in cash.

Ac­cord­ing to the po­lice re­port, the mo­tive for Tris­tan Bran­don’s killing is un­known.

An au­top­sy is ex­pect­ed to be done this week at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, Port of Spain.

