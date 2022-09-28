Labourer jailed for possession of cocaine and ammunition

A 58-year-old labourer has been sent to jail for two years after police found a quantity of cocaine and ammunition in his home.
Junior Peters of Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche pleaded guilty to possession of 43 rounds of ammunition and possession of 120 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
He appeared before Senior Magistrate Indar Jagroo in the Siparia Magistrates Court. Peters was arrested on Saturday after PC Johnitty, PC Loubon and other officers of the South Western Division Task Force went to his home with a search warrant for illegal arms and ammunition. The officers met Peters standing outside his home. The court heard that Johnitty showed and read the warrant and asked him he had anything mentioned on the warrant. Peters reportedly replied, «No officers, them two big guns me already.» During their search, Johnitty found a black plastic bag with 11 bullets in the pocket of a black sweater. However, Peters denied they were his, claiming «that’s them Spanish one.» The officers also found a red and white sock
with a Styrofoam ammunition crate containing 32 more bullets hidden in a mattress. A black plastic bag containing cocaine rocks was also found in the mattress. Peters was taken to the police station station where he was charged by PC Johnitty. Peters told the magistrate that he did not live at the house. However, the magistrate sentenced him to one year hard labour on each charge to run consecutively.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian