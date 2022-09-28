Labourer jailed for possession of cocaine and ammunition

Entornointeligente.com /

A 58-year-old labour­er has been sent to jail for two years af­ter po­lice found a quan­ti­ty of co­caine and am­mu­ni­tion in his home.

Ju­nior Pe­ters of Ralph Nar­ine Trace, South Oropouche plead­ed guilty to pos­ses­sion of 43 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion and pos­ses­sion of 120 grammes of co­caine for the pur­pose of traf­fick­ing.

He ap­peared be­fore Se­nior Mag­is­trate In­dar Ja­groo in the Siparia Mag­is­trates Court. Pe­ters was ar­rest­ed on Sat­ur­day af­ter PC Johnit­ty, PC Loubon and oth­er of­fi­cers of the South West­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force went to his home with a search war­rant for il­le­gal arms and am­mu­ni­tion. The of­fi­cers met Pe­ters stand­ing out­side his home. The court heard that Johnit­ty showed and read the war­rant and asked him he had any­thing men­tioned on the war­rant. Pe­ters re­port­ed­ly replied, «No of­fi­cers, them two big guns me al­ready.» Dur­ing their search, Johnit­ty found a black plas­tic bag with 11 bul­lets in the pock­et of a black sweater. How­ev­er, Pe­ters de­nied they were his, claim­ing «that’s them Span­ish one.» The of­fi­cers al­so found a red and white sock

with a Sty­ro­foam am­mu­ni­tion crate con­tain­ing 32 more bul­lets hid­den in a mat­tress. A black plas­tic bag con­tain­ing co­caine rocks was al­so found in the mat­tress. Pe­ters was tak­en to the po­lice sta­tion sta­tion where he was charged by PC Johnit­ty. Pe­ters told the mag­is­trate that he did not live at the house. How­ev­er, the mag­is­trate sen­tenced him to one year hard labour on each charge to run con­sec­u­tive­ly.

