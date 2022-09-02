Labour Ministry Appoints Fact-finding Mission To Probe Complaints Of Farm Workers In Canada

Entornointeligente.com /

A fact-finding mission has been appointed by Labour Minister Karl Samuda to investigate the working conditions of Jamaicans employed under the Canadian farm work programme. A brief statement from the Labour Ministry says the six-member tripartite team will travel to Canada to observe operations. The team will speak with the workers and provide a report to Mr. Samuda. The ministry is asking farm workers, advocate groups and members of the public to report incidents of mistreatment, poor working conditions and other concerns to the Liaison Service via its toll-free line at 1-888-898-3951, or via email at [email protected] Reports can also be made confidentially to the Canadian authorities’ Integrity Services Branch online. During a courtesy call on Mr. Samuda on Thursday, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, noted that the Canadian Government shares Jamaica’s concerns about the safety and security of the farm workers. Ms Tudakovic commended the minister’s decision to establish the fact-finding mission. The High Commissioner noted that Jamaican farm workers in Canada have maintained a solid reputation, and gave her Government’s commitment to support tactical solutions identified by the fact-finding mission to improve conditions. The announcement of the fact-finding mission comes days after Mr. Samuda said he had not received any evidence of Jamaican farm workers being mistreated or forced to work in deplorable conditions on farms in Canada. The minister was heavily criticised by some of the farm workers and labour advocates after he rejected the allegations.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com