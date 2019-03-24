L.A. Marathon gets underway with more than 24,000 runners hitting the streets

Entornointeligente.com / Thousands of runners took to the streets Sunday morning for the 34th annual Los Angeles Marathon , an event that draws participants from across the country and around the world.

More than 24,000 people — including professional runners and weekend athletes — were expected to hit the 26.2-mile course, extending from Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. to the beach in Santa Monica. In addition to all 50 states, entrants include runners from a record 66 countries.

Advertisement The race began at 6:30 a.m. with wheelchair participants, followed by the womenâs elite field at 6:45 a.m. and the rest of the runners at 6:55 a.m., organizers said. The route winds around downtown Los Angeles before turning onto Sunset Boulevard and heading west to Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

Runners were enjoying ideal weather, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Just past 7:30 a.m., Melissa Quintero, 21, curled up in a folding chair on Silverlake Boulevard, waiting for her sister.

Fifteen-year-old Alison was running the marathon for the first time. Alison, a freshman at Franklin High School in Highland Park, has been training with the Students Run LA club at her school. She joined the club after Melissa suggested it, thinking it could be a good outlet to channel her love of running.

Melissa planned to make multiple stops on the route but, early Sunday morning, was just waiting to see her sister jog by for the first time.

“Weâll scream,” she said.

Before 7 a.m., 50 people gathered at Sunset and Silverlake boulevards, around the raceâs seven-mile mark. Most wore sweaters and kept their hands in their pockets, protecting against the chill, with temperatures just above 50 degrees.

Around 7:50 a.m., Ann Castaneda packed up a picnic breakfast she had spread on a blue blanket on the sidewalk on Sunset Boulevard to watch the marathon.

Her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Andy Molnar, had dropped off their kids with her so the couple could run the marathon.

When Andy raced by, the kids screamed to cheer on their dad. Castaneda said last year she came out to see him but missed him altogether.

“He just runs fast,” she said, laughing.

Castaneda and the kids stood along the sidewalk waiting as the sun started to become sharper. Around 8:30 a.m., Mary ran by, breaking her route to give her kids a kiss.

The marathon dates back more than three decades to the afterglow of the 1984 Summer Olympics.

At several points in its history, organizers have talked about rivaling the big ones in New York, Boston and Tokyo. But the elite marathon calendar is packed, and elbowing for higher status requires six-figure prize money, more than L.A. has been willing to offer.

Advertisement This year, the winnerâs purse will be $23,000 for first place in each division.

Kenyan long-distance runner Weldon Kirui is hoping to be the marathonâs first three-time winner.

Major street closures for the event include Sunset Boulevard, portions of Doheny Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard, Wilshire Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard and Ocean Avenue, organizers said. More information about street closures can be found at the marathon website.

