Kyrgyz-Tajik ceasefire remains largely in effect after quiet night

Entornointeligente.com /

Fresh border clashes between the two countries are currently at a ceasefire with no major overnight incidents reported. Kyrgyzstan’s border guards said in a statement that the two countries’ national security chiefs had agreed to a ceasefire that began on Friday at 16:00 local time (1000 GMT). (Reuters) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reported no major overnight incidents, indicating that a ceasefire agreed upon after intense fighting remained in effect, although Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled.

Kyrgyzstan, which on Friday reported 24 deaths and dozens of people wounded, said one border village was shelled by mortars for five minutes early on Saturday after an otherwise quiet night.

The two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute this week, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack nearby settlements.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said at least seven people were killed on Friday.

Tajik border guards said in a statement on Friday several Tajik villages had been struck by Kyrgyz helicopters and drones.

Tajik security sources said heads of state security from both sides continued talks on Saturday to settle the conflict.

READ MORE: Clashes with Tajikistan kill two dozen on Kyrgyzstan side

Turkish foreign ministry on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border conflict:

– We're following recent developments with concern

– Hoping tension between friendly and brotherly countries will be ended quickly without further escalation, disputes will be settled through dialogue pic.twitter.com/k7eUBYSfeV

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 16, 2022 Frequent border clashes

Officials on both sides of the Central Asian nations reported on Wednesday that border gaurds had exchanged fire overnight after a fresh border dispute.

The clash, which took place on the eve of a regional security body meeting, started after Kyrgyz border guards accused the Tajiks of taking positions at a part of the border that has not been demarcated.

Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are allied with Russia and host Russian military bases, but fighting over border issues is frequent and last year almost resulted in an all-out war between the former Soviet republics.

The Tajik side said in a statement that Kyrgyz border guards opened unprovoked gun and mortar fire on their outpost. It said one border guard was killed in the incident and another two were injured, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Kyrgyzstan had accused Tajikistan's forces of escalating the fighting by firing rockets on the border town of Batken, with a population of around 30,000 people in the south east of the country.

On Friday, Kyrgyzstan's border guards said in a statement that the two countries' national security chiefs had agreed a ceasefire that would begin at 16:00 local time (1000 GMT).

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon met his Kyrgyz counterpart SadyrJaparov at the summit of the Shanghai Security Organisation in Uzbekistan on Friday where the two leaders agreed to instruct the relevant structures to cease fire and withdraw forces from the line of contact.

READ MORE: New border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan turns deadly

Source: Reuters

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com