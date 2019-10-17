Entornointeligente.com /

UPDATED : Kurt Sutter has been fired from his role as co-showrunner on “Mayans MC,” Variety has learned from sources.

Sutter notified the cast and crew of the show of his exit in an email after several complaints were made about his behavior on the set of the series. In the email, Sutter wrote that he had intentionally pulled back on his role in the show in its second season, but the strategy had “backfired.”

“It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment,” he wrote. “Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.”

“This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me,” he continued. “Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX . At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.”

Read the full email below.

At the time of this publishing, Sutter is still believed to be under the overall deal he signed with 20th Century Fox Television last year. Announced in January 2018, the deal kept Sutter at 20th TV and Fox 21 while also adding FX Productions to the mix.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday night, Sutter posted a picture of Disneyland with the caption “The happiest place on earthâ¦” Disney acquired FX upon the completion of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger earlier this year.

Reps for FX and studio Fox 21 Television declined to comment. Reps for Sutter did not immediately respond to Variety âs request for comment.

The news comes after Sutter had previously said that he was planning to step down from his role as co-showrunner on the series to allow co-creator and co-showrunner Elgin James sole run of the show.

“It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” Sutter said at the FX show’s season two premiere back in August. “If we are lucky enough to have a Season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.”

“Mayans MC” debuted its second season on FX in September, with the season slated to wrap up in November. The series remains a highly-rated part of FXâs lineup and is likely to receive a Season 3 renewal.

Sutter was a writer, producer, director, and actor on FX’s “The Shield” and created and executive produced FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” The latter show served as the basis for “Mayans,” which is a spinoff following another outlaw motorcycle club featured in “Sons.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Sutterâs firing.

Dear Team Mayans,

Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true.

This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand.

I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew.

I’m not sure what the fate of Mayans MC holds. But if it continues, you’ll still be in good hands. As I said at the premier, Elgin is ready to take on the challenge of running the show. I’m sure FX will get him the support he needs to find and follow his vision.

For those of you who wanted me gone, you win! For those of you who didn’t, you win too. Although I will no longer be involved, I have no doubt the new team will move things forward with the same quality fans have come to expect.

Thank you for the honor of working with all of you.

I don’t need, nor want, replies or condolences. I know where the love is. And for those of you who have it, I’m sure our paths will cross again.

Best, ks

LINK ORIGINAL: Variety

Entornointeligente.com