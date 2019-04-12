Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank was ready to expand monetary stimulus if needed, brushing aside the view the BOJ had little ammunition left to fight the next economic downturn.
LINK ORIGINAL: Reuters
Kuroda brushes aside view BOJ has run out of tools to ease monetary policy
1 min ago
1 min read
