Kristen Gyles | Too much water waste!

Jamaica has no shortage of rain. The recent heavy outpouring which accompanied Ian was a timely reminder of how much rainwater this country gets. Every hurricane season, there is significant flooding and the same issues arise. The roads become flooded and we watch viral videos of all kinds of old junk floating by on seas of dirty floodwaters. Water levels rise so high in some cases that people have to evacuate their homes out of fear for their lives.

With all that said, who is willing to bet that within a matter of a few months, we will be faced with another drought? I’m not being pessimistic, but this has been the cycle and until something changes, there is no reason to believe the cycle will break. It is unfortunate that today your house can be flooded out with water and tomorrow you can be arguing with your neighbour over the audacity they must have to be watering their plants amid yet another drought.

One of Aesop’s most well-known fables is that of the ant and the grasshopper. The ant wisely stores his food during the summer when there is an abundant supply so that during the winter, there is no shortage. The grasshopper foolishly makes no preparation for the future, and instead, ends up begging the ant for some of the food he stored for himself. Well, there is no neighbour we can beg for water. When we fail to store, and consequently don’t have, we just have to do without.

The Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam are the largest water reservoirs in the country and are the only surface-storage facilities in Jamaica. However, they seem to carry more controversy than water. At the onset of every drought, there are renewed calls either for additional dams to be created or for the existing ones to be expanded or simply desilted. These suggestions seem not to have found favour with the National Water Commission (NWC), for technical reasons.

PROPOSE SOLUTIONS I am no engineer so I won’t pretend to know what the best approach is to address the water storage and distribution issues. What I will say is that the NWC has to be prepared to propose solutions, especially in the face of a decades-old problem. It is not enough to say what won’t work.

