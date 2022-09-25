Kristen Gyles | Pension education and retirement poverty

Entornointeligente.com /

One thing that is almost too taboo to talk about is the amount of money the Government spends on poor relief, especially for the elderly. The Government is expected to spend close to $4 billion on social intervention this year, $1.1 billion of which is for pension poverty alleviation. This doesn’t include standard public assistance programmes like PATH and rehabilitation or social intervention programmes.

At the end of the day, we are all Jamaicans and as a nation, we are only as strong as our weakest link. So, the Government rightly extends considerable resources to vulnerable groups across the Jamaican society. However, if we are honest, some of the traditional social safety net spending in Jamaica could be reduced through public education. For example, the poorest in Jamaica are, in many cases, the oldest. This is largely because there just isn’t a very strong culture of investing towards the future.

Instead, the most crucial element of retirement planning for many people, culturally, is having kids. By the time the child is old enough to talk, they are well indoctrinated on their ‘purpose’ in life, which is to be mommy and daddy’s pension.

The truth is, many adult Jamaicans are pensions for at least one elderly person in their lives. The money they spend on taking care of the elderly persons under their care is an added recurring expense that can neither be negotiated nor calculated beforehand. Further, the medical bills get longer and more expensive as the elderly age.

COSTS MONEY Getting old costs money. And yet, it is in old age that most persons find they are either penniless or have total reliance on the pittance provided by their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) benefit. But, not to worry, their children are their pensions!

