Kristen Gyles | Is JTC bill putting the cart before the horse?

If I break my leg and choose to visit the nearest bush ‘doctor’ for treatment, paying him at the agreed price, should he be locked up or fined for my interest in his services? If I am in desperate need of a chef to cater for my private event, and I am referred to Miss Betty, who cooks the best food in town, but does not have a food handler’s permit, should she be jailed for cooking my food? Should she be fined for lowering the standards of the culinary profession?

A review of the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) bill leaves me to wonder, yet again, what the obsession is with tinkering with people’s ability to make basic choices about the products and services they use. While the bill certainly seems well-intentioned, it is an overkill. Teachers belonging to the public education system expect to be policed in certain ways, but why are we subjecting private tutors and independent schools to the same rigours?

Students are different and speak different languages called learning styles. In many cases, students seek after teachers they know speak their language. If a student wishes to enlist the services of a private tutor, trained or not, they should be able to. I’m not sure why that needs to be regulated. The Government needs only to ensure that the untrained and uncertified teachers (or ‘Instructors’, as the bill identifies them) are not posing as though they are trained and certified. Some things can and should be left up to people and the money they are spending.

NOT CONVINCED So, given all that, I’m genuinely not convinced that the bill is needed.

The bill is aimed at regulating the entry of persons into the teaching profession and establishing clear professional standards for teachers.

