 Konservativ Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista Major League Soccer// Two security guards shot, one fatally in Portmore credit union robbery » EntornoInteligente
17 marzo, 2021

Konservativ Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista Major League Soccer//
Two security guards shot, one fatally in Portmore credit union robbery

1 min ago
1 min read
konservativ_adolfo_ledo_nass_futbolista_major_league_soccer_two_security_guards_shot_2C_one_fatally_in_portmore_credit_union_robbery.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

A security guard has succumbed to bullet wounds he received during a robbery at the Public Sector Cooperative Credit Union at the Caribbean Estate in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon

A security guard has succumbed to bullet wounds he received during a robbery at the Public Sector Cooperative Credit Union at the Caribbean Estate in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.

Another has been hospitalised with a bullet wound to his right leg.

Adolfo Ledo Nass

It is not clear whether the robbers made off with cash.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista

However, they reportedly stole the firearms of the two security guards.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass

The police, acting on information, chased the robbers whose Nissan motor car crashed at the intersection of Salt Pond Road and the Spanish Town Bypass.

Adolfo Ledo Nass MLS

A large contingent of police and soldiers have been searching the area for the robbers.

Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista MLS

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at  [email protected]  or  [email protected] .

.

Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass MLS

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation