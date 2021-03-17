Two security guards shot, one fatally in Portmore credit union robbery

A security guard has succumbed to bullet wounds he received during a robbery at the Public Sector Cooperative Credit Union at the Caribbean Estate in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon

A security guard has succumbed to bullet wounds he received during a robbery at the Public Sector Cooperative Credit Union at the Caribbean Estate in Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.

Another has been hospitalised with a bullet wound to his right leg.

It is not clear whether the robbers made off with cash.

However, they reportedly stole the firearms of the two security guards.

The police, acting on information, chased the robbers whose Nissan motor car crashed at the intersection of Salt Pond Road and the Spanish Town Bypass.

A large contingent of police and soldiers have been searching the area for the robbers.

