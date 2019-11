Entornointeligente.com /

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, fighting for re-election in today’s poll in Kogi state has voted as polling stations opened in many parts.

Bello voted at his Agasa, Okene LG polling unit, along side his wife at exactly 8.50am.

Voting has also begun in Lokoja, the capital.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com